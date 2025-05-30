"I'll put my faith into the girls"- Fans react after Rosé's Dazed interview reveals BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour rehearsals haven't started yet

In a May 29, 2025 interview with Dazed Magazine, Rosé shared her thoughts on her solo success and BLACKPINK’s upcoming DEADLINE world tour. However, fans grew concerned after she revealed that rehearsals hadn’t started by late April, just months before the tour begins on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea.

With no new group music released in years and no confirmed comeback album, many are now worried about the group's readiness for the tour. The publication stated,

"She opens her mouth a little and bites her tongue as I continue my line of BLACKPINK questions. She politely tolerates the first few, meeting them with vague responses – it’s approaching May and they’ve not yet begun rehearsal for the tour – before politely interjecting. “Sorry,” she says graciously, “I don’t think I should be the spokesperson as one quarter of the group.”"

Despite the uncertainty, many fans have chosen to remain optimistic. They pointed out that the interview was conducted in April and that the group likely began practicing afterward. An X user, @jeonhyung_tk, wrote,

"tbh, even if it was in April, how would u expect to pull a perfect performance on your tours? By a landslide? I mean, this isn't some university concert, you know? But I'll put my faith into the girls."

BLACKPINK fans rallied around the group, emphasizing their faith in the history of delivering good performances. They mentioned that since the interview is from April, there might have been some development.

"This interview was more than 2 months before the tour, and she's talking about rehearsing for the tour, not the cb. They don't need to take part in rehearsals for the tour from the start. We have to hope that yge has done its homework, cause they're the ones who need more time," a fan wrote.

"This interview was conducted in the month of April. That's probably why she answered the question that way," another person added.

"Should i laugh or cry..," another person remarked.

"Approaching May means this was last half of April. And we already know they’ve finished shooting and doing everything now. May and June so 2 months tour prep is actually very average. Most groups just do it for 1 solid month of tour prep," an X user added.

Others, however, expressed concern, wondering if BLACKPINK's tour would rely solely on older songs and solo tracks without fresh group performances. They also joked about whether to "laugh or cry" about the situation.

"Oh gosh they haven't even done the rehearsals for DEADLINE world tour?," a fan commented.

"what if the concept for deadline tour is just the four of them doing their solo concerts for one hour and so the show will be four hours long without them having to sing any blackpink song hence the single and not the album before the tour," another person remarked.

"yg rushing tours for bp (and winner) without the group having a cb or even practicing is so weird," an X user added.

BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour schedule, solo achievements, and more

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour will be their first world tour since BORN PINK concluded in 2023, and their first full-stadium global trek. It will kick off on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The tour includes major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Bangkok, and Tokyo, stretching into early 2026.

As for the members' solo works, Rosé is now signed with Atlantic Records. She released her debut solo album Rosie in December 2024. Her hit single APT. with Bruno Mars became a global success.

Jennie launched her label, Odd Atelier, and dropped her solo album Ruby in March 2025.

Lisa, meanwhile, made waves with her album Alter Ego under her company LLOUD. She performed at the MTV VMAs and debuted as an actress in The White Lotus season 3.

Jisoo also returned to acting with the drama Newtopia and released her EP Amortage in February.

Despite the tour’s slow promotional rollout and uncertainty around new group material, fans are still hopeful. The expanded schedule, now with 31 shows across 16 cities, proves BLACKPINK’s demand hasn’t faded.

