"I love men" — Gloria Gaynor says the biggest misconception about her is that she’s a feminist

On Monday, May 5, Gloria Gaynor's interview with Metro was published, where the 81-year-old confessed that she didn't identify as a feminist. When asked about what she considered to be the biggest misconception about her, Gaynor responded with:

"The biggest misconception about me? Hmm. It may be dangerous to say this, but… that I’m a feminist. I grew up with five brothers, and I love men."

The Never Can Say singer continued to explain:

"I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognise a woman’s strengths and who are able to allow her to exercise those strengths and realise that we are to be partners and not opponents."

Gloria Gaynor's interview comes in the wake of the announcement of her upcoming extended play, Happy Tears, which is scheduled to drop on June 6.

Gloria Gaynor's EP comes six years after her 20th studio album

The announcement of Happy Tears comes six years after Gloria Gaynor's twentieth studio album, Testimony (2019) released. The album went on to win a Grammy for the Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2020 award ceremony.

Elsewhere in her Metro interview, Gaynor spoke about her new five-song EP, opening about her favorite track from the project:

"All of my songs come out of my life experiences, and the song I like the best on this EP is called Fida Known, and it’s called that because it’s the way Americans say 'If I had known'."

Then, commenting on how the track created a nice "full circle" moment for her, Gloria Gaynor said:

"The song is all about helping people to look back on the things that they’ve overcome and to recognise what they’ve come through. It’s, “If I’d have known this, I wouldn’t have done that,” but you didn’t know that, and you still made it through. The song sort of continues where 'I Will Survive' left off."

The Mighty High singer also talked about losing count of the number of times she had performed I Will Survive live, assuring that she was still immensely proud of the 1978 song.

Disclosing how she means the lyrics of the song every time she sings them, Gaynor shared:

"‘I’m really into it; I really enjoy it, and I live it as I sing it, and I think that getting the audience involved helps. I give them an opportunity to sing it and they love that part!"

Before Gloria Gaynor announced her new EP, the news of the Oh Happy Day singer headlining DevaFest later this year. The UK music festival - returning for the fifth time - will be held at Cheshire's Cholmondeley Castle between August 7 and 10.

Besides Gaynor, the other two headliners at the event include the British singer Matt Gross, DJ and producer, Sigala, and the 90s rock band, Happy Mondays.

Per The Standard UK, Phil Marston - the festival director - claimed that they've "got plenty more surprises" to come.

