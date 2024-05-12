"I'm trying to sleep" — Drake asks Toronto news channel not to fly their chopper over his house

Canadian rapper and singer Drake appears to have had enough of a helicopter hovering and buzzing above his home in Toronto. The Best I Ever Had singer took to Instagram to plead with a news network to stop flying their chopper over his house.

The rapper reportedly wants to get some sleep, but he can’t because of the noise, and he’s blaming the news channel for it. In a story he shared via his Instagram handle, Champagne Papi, on Saturday, May 11, the Canadian rapper called out the Toronto news channel for the incident.

The 37-year-old rapper even went towards tagging the news outlet CP24 in the story, wanting to “discuss” the inconvenience. He wrote:

“@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won’t lie I’m trying to sleep”

The rapper added an emoji of a pink heart with an arrow shooting through it and continued:

“Anytime after 3 pm works great for me.”

A screenshot of Drake's Instagram story (Image via @champagnepapi/ Instagram)

Drake’s mansion is a well-known location after being featured in his Toosie Slide video the rapper-singer released in 2020. Moreover, the house was also the cover art for fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar’s newest diss track aimed at Drake, Not Like Us, illustrating the house in a s*x offender app.

Drake’s Toronto mansion sees third police-involved incident in one week

The flyover above the God’s Plan rapper’s Bridle Path mansion came after numerous incidents around his home in the past couple of days.

The first was reportedly on an early morning on Tuesday, involving a security guard shot outside of the rapper-singer’s mansion gate. The same has been reported by the Toronto Sun, with Toronto Police Insp. Paul Krawczyk saying:

“We have individuals who obviously performed this shooting who were seen in a vehicle. I do not have a description of that vehicle.”

Following the first incident, the Toronto police were called for an alleged trespassing in the rapper’s home on Wednesday afternoon. The same was reported by CP24, which also shared photos of a man being handcuffed and led away by the police.

More recently, CP24 reported that another arrest had been made at the rapper-singer’s residence on Saturday mansion around 1:30 PM. According to the report, the police had been called to the rapper’s Bridle Path mansion around Park Lane Circle and Post Road for a trespassing incident.

Footage shared with the news outlet shows a person on the ground held down by a security guard.

Police have not issued a statement regarding the third incident in the Hotline Bling singer’s mansion. The rapper has not publicly addressed these incidents, which have occurred amid his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.