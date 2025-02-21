"I made a huge mistake" — Rapper Scru Face Jean addresses resurfaced old tweets where he seemingly said inappropriate things about minors

Rapper and YouTuber Scru Face Jean faced controversy after some old tweets of his resurfaced on X on February 21, 2025. The posts, circa 2011 and 2012, seemingly saw the rapper tweet inappropriate comments about minors. However, Scru Face Jean denied that his tweets were about minors in a new video, uploaded to his X profile soon after they resurfaced.

Ad

One of the tweets in question, posted on January 18, 2012, stated:

"A girl under the age of 18 WITHOUT kids #ThatsS*xyAsHell."

For context, the rapper was reportedly born in June 1991, which meant he would have been around 20 at the time of posting.

In his new video addressing the controversy, the rapper claimed he made a mistake when typing the tweet, continuing:

"Now, when I first looked at this tweet, I was like, 'What??' So, I don't fault anybody who had the same reaction when they saw this. But, as I looked at it with a closer eye and realized the mistake I made. I meant to say a girl over the age of 18 without kids, that's s*xy as hell."

Ad

Trending

He also promised to take accountability for his comment and apologized to anyone offended by his words.

"Now, in 2012, I was tweeting, throwing it up, nobody knew who I was, I wasn't even looking at it. But, I realize, I made a huge mistake and I know what I was trying to say but I know what actually was said. So, all I can do is take a 100% accountability for this and apologize to anybody that read this and got offended in any way," Scru Face Jean continued.

Ad

Scru Face Jean claimed other resurfaced tweets were faked

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Scru Face Jean took accountability for some of his old tweets, he claimed that most of the resurfaced ones were doctored and faked. He pointed to one alleged tweet in question, posted as a screenshot from his account, which stated:

"Not gonna lie gang I miss freshman p***y. Might have to request a 5th year in HS."

The rapper and YouTuber claimed the tweet was one of many that was faked by people who were looking to target him. In the video, he showed how he was unable to find said tweet on his page, claiming he did not delete it. He added that if it had been posted by him, it would still show up on his account.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also added that the only evidence that these tweets existed was in the form of JPEGs or screenshots. Scru Face Jean claimed it was "absolutely, positively disgusting" that people were allegedly trying to frame him, adding:

"I'm just gonna be all the way honest. It's absolutely, positively disgusting that you n***as is trying this. Absolutely, positively disgusting, as if we can't find the evidence of the fake tweets. Now, I need you to pay attention. There are people who are to fake all those outrageous tweets you saw from me, probably in the last... were fake. That was a 100% fake."

Ad

Ad

He also claimed that the X page Akademiks TV, which has been sharing the resurfaced tweets, had him blocked on the social media platform and somehow, "unblocked me miraculously at this day just to tweet this."

For context, Scru Face Jean has dissed Akademiks on several songs, including the recently released AkaDiddy, which came out after Akademiks was accused of grooming minors last month.

Scru Face Jean was unwilling to take accountability for allegedly faked tweets

Ad

Towards the end of the video, Scru Face Jean claimed he was willing to take accountability for the tweets that he had posted, including the first one where he wrote about girls below 18 years.

However, he added that he would not take accountability for the allegedly doctored tweets, adding:

"Like I said, I take accountability for those crass tweets. The first one. I take accountability for that first tweet, which, really, it didn't say what I was trying to say at all, so I apologize and take all accountability for that. All of it. What I won't do, is take accountability for something I didn't do or something because you misinterpreted it, whether on accident or on purpose."

Ad

Scru Face Jean added that he would continue with his regularly scheduled content after this, thanking the people who supported him and were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Scru Face Jean is a hip-hop commentator and reactor who covered the high-profile rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar in 2024. The Nebraska rapper, who released his debut song in 2010, opened for Lamar's Good Kid, m.A.A.d City tour in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback