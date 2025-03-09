"I had nothing to do with none of that" — Woman accused of assisting the shooting of Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter breaks silence

The investigation into G$ Lil Ronnie's shooting incident recently witnessed a new development where a female getaway driver allegedly associated with the case was taken into custody on March 7, 2025. A report by Hypefresh stated that apart from the woman, the main suspect, Adonis Robinson, was also arrested.

The shooting incident happened at a car wash in Texas on March 3, 2025, in which Lil Ronnie's five-year-old daughter R'Mani also lost her life. Another suspect who was arrested in alleged connection to the case was Jakobie Russell, as per Hypefresh.

Meanwhile, the woman accused of being reportedly involved in Lil Ronnie's shooting has now broken her silence on the matter. A video of the same was obtained by Kollege Kidd, who shared it on Instagram. The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was heard saying:

"Didn't take nowhere. I didn't take nowhere. I didn't take him out here. I didn't take him out here. He was already out here. He told me to come out here and that's exactly what I did came out here. I wasn't hiding that nothing. All the chances he was taking. Getting in this I had nothing to do with none of that. I told him. I said I feel like they following me."

The video was taken from a live-streaming session. The woman was possibly dismissing her association with the shooting incident as she seemingly referred to the suspect by saying:

"I'm asking him questions. He you baby water. Why you do that? How did you do that? How kid bro? How could you do that? How could you how could you a kid? Telling me. He didn't know that baby was there. Are you okay or you fooled h*e? How could you kill a kid? No. I had nothing to do with none of that."

Surveillance footage obtained in G$ Lil Ronnie shooting case

As mentioned, G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter were shot dead on March 3, 2025, and the incident happened a day after the latter turned five, as per the New York Post. The first two suspects to be identified in the case were Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson.

TMZ also confirmed Robinson's arrest by the Forrest Hills Police Department on Thursday, March 6. The outlet also acquired surveillance footage from the day of the incident, which showed two individuals chasing Lil before he was shot dead.

G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter were sitting inside their car when two suspects came out of their vehicle, which was revealed to be a Kia. The duo then reportedly started firing at Lil's car, leading to Ronnie and his daughter's death.

While speaking at a press conference on March 5, Forrest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez described Russell and Robinson as "cowards," as per TMZ. Apart from this, David also disclosed that capital murder charges have been imposed on the duo, who are residents of Fort Worth.

Jakobie and Adonis also have a criminal history, where the latter has been charged with s*xual assault in the past, as per the New York Post. Similar accusations, along with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, are listed against Jakobie

The motive behind the shooting incident remains a mystery, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

