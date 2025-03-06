Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson criminal history: G$ Lil Ronnie murder suspects brokered plea deals in the past for crimes

The Forest Hill Police Department has identified two suspects in the recent shooting deaths of local rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter, R'mani Sibley.

Ad

On March 5, 2025, the Forest Hill police released the names of the suspects in the alleged murder case of the music artist whose real name was Ronnie Sibley. The two individuals have been identified as Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson.

According to WFAA, both suspects have a criminal history of assault, have taken advantage of the mercy that judges have shown to them, and have brokered plea deals in their past crimes.

Ad

Trending

The North Texas rapper and his daughter were allegedly gunned down on Monday, March 3, 2025.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson's past plea bargains under scrutiny in G$ Lil Ronnie's alleged murder

Ad

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Forest Hill police said that they had identified the two suspects involved in the alleged murder case of American rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter. According to the police, 24-year-old Adonis Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobie Russell are the suspects.

According to WFAA reports, both suspects have criminal records. The 21-year-old Jakobie Russell was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman but was granted a plea deal, which he broke in December 2023.

Ad

Later that year, Russell was again arrested and was allegedly charged with shooting a man. Moreover, he received a plea deal for misdemeanor assault and was ordered a punishment of one year.

The reports further suggested that Russell had to attend court in January 2025, but he did not. Therefore, the police released a search warrant against him just three weeks before G$ Lil Ronnie's alleged murder shooting.

Ad

Meanwhile, the WFAA reports suggest that 24-year-old Adonis Robinson is a s*x offender. In September 2019, Adonis Robinson was accused of allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old woman who was jogging down the streets of Marine Creek Lake.

However, he was scared off by the bystanders and left the scene. Later, in December 2019, Robinson was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison and was ordered to register as a s*x offender in the court data, but Robinson did not. Therefore, his search warrant was also granted.

Ad

In addition, both the suspects have previously been arrested for possession of a gun but negotiated plea deals to receive lighter sentences or reduced charges.

Speaking about the rapper G$ Lil Ronnie's murder case, Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez suggested that the two suspects are "cowards" and are hiding —

"They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they're at? Let us know. They are dangerous. They are armed. And we need you to please call 911 and let our police officers respond and take appropriate action," Chief David Hernandez said.

Ad

Ad

The shooting of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter happened around 10:45 am on Monday, March 3, 2025, when Ronnie was at the Slappy's Express Car Wash, washing his car.

The police reported that men approached G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter in a white four-door Kia and opened fire from the vehicle. The rapper and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forest Hill Police Department suggests that they found the Kia motor car. Further speaking about the alleged shooting incident, the Chief indicated that he assured that the criminals will be punished and victims will get justice —

Ad

"I want to reaffirm to the community that we will hold criminals accountable. We're not going to allow them to come in here and think they can get away with it," Chief David Hernandez said.

It is not known whether Jakobie Russell and Adonis Robinson knew G$ Lil Ronnie before or whether they had any feud. Also, the cause of the shooting is not known yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback