New Bloodline to emerge following brutal assault? - 5 ways Naomi could exact revenge on Jade Cargill 

Naomi was supposed to be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber but never got the chance to compete due to Jade Cargill's attack. Cargill returned after a lengthy hiatus to attack The Glow ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was escorted out of the ring following the beatdown and was recently spotted wearing a neck brace. The veteran could be planning on getting revenge on Cargill in the weeks ahead.

Listed below are five ways Naomi can get revenge on Jade Cargill following the attack at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#5. Naomi could sneak attack Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

WWE Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill was the victim of an attack on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. The culprit left the former AEW star slammed on top of a car in the parking lot, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could not figure out who was responsible during the 32-year-old's hiatus from the company.

Ad

Trending

Cargill made it known that she believes Naomi is the one behind the attack by brutally attacking her at Elimination Chamber. The former Women's Tag Team Champion could get her revenge by ambushing Jade Cargill the next time she sees her on SmackDown.

#4. The veteran might reveal that she was working with Bianca Belair

The attack on Jade Cargill occurred while Bianca Belair was competing in the Women's United States Championship tournament. The EST rushed out of the ring to check on her tag team partner backstage, eliminating herself from the tournament.

Ad

Naomi could break Cargill's heart in the coming weeks by revealing that Belair was aware that the attack was going to take place. This would cause Cargill to want revenge on Belair ahead of her Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The 35-year-old was able to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match after witnessing her tag team partner get decimated by Jade Cargill at the PLE this past Saturday night.

#3. She could find a new tag team partner and win the Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Elimination Chamber: Kickoff Show - Source: Getty

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack last November, and the duo had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. However, The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the titles last month on RAW.

Ad

The 37-year-old could be determined to get the titles back and might find a new tag team partner in the weeks ahead. She could get revenge on Jade Cargill by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship once again at WrestleMania, despite the former TBS Champion trying to take her out at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#2. The former champion could ask her husband for help

Naomi is married to popular WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso in real life. The veteran lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match last month on SmackDown but picked up a victory over Drew McIntyre on the February 21 edition of the blue brand.

Ad

The former Knockouts Champion may decide to ask her husband for help following the attack at WWE Elimination Chamber. Jade Cargill would then have to avoid Jimmy Uso to go after Naomi again.

#1. Naomi could create a new version of The Bloodline

SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Bloodline fell apart after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa attempted to pick up the pieces while declaring he was the new Tribal Chief, but he failed to become champion. Sikoa also lost a Tribal Combat match to Reigns in January and seemingly now has issues with Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown.

Naomi could form a new version of The Bloodline alongside Jimmy Uso and anyone else who wants to join the faction on the blue brand. The veteran would then hide behind her new faction and use them as protection against another attack from Jace Cargill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback