"I don't think it's insane" - Mickey Factz explaining why Lupe Fiasco is a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar

On August 5, a video of Mickey Factz sharing his take on who was better between Kendrick Lamar and Lupe Fiasco popped up on YouTube. The hip-hop artist opened up about the same while he appeared on the latest episode of Ray Daniels' That's Debatable podcast. According to Factz, Lupe was a better rapper than Kendrick.Backing his statements, Mickey claimed that Lupe could outrap Kendrick at present. This prompted others present behind the camera to seemingly call it &quot;insane.&quot; To this, Mickey Factz reacted and said, &quot;I don't think it's insane. For the record, I don't think it's insane. I don't think it's insane at all.&quot;According to the hip-hop artist, he would choose Lupe Fiasco anytime if the deciding factor was the ability to write and &quot;actually rap.&quot; Mickey Factz continued,&quot;Kendrick has been on a run from an album standpoint, unlike anything we've seen since Kanye and Tupac, right? He has an incredible catalog from a song perspective... But from a pen standpoint, we're talking about just writing raps?... No, I got Lupe over him.&quot;At the beginning of the video, Mickey acknowledged that Kendrick was an &quot;incredible&quot; artist. Mickey constantly emphasized that while talking from &quot;the pen&quot; standpoint, Lupe was any day better than Kendrick Lamar. Mickey added that Lupe had the upper hand on Kendrick &quot;lyrically.&quot; The panel then went about discussing who the best lyricist could be in the rap industry currently. Names like Jay-Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Andrew 3000 came up during the conversation, where some agreed and some had a different perspective.&quot;K. Dot is not a top tier lyricist to me,&quot; said Lupe Fiasco about Kendrick Lamar in 2018While Kendrick Lamar and Lupe Fiasco had never been in any beef to date, the former had been a critic of Lamar's work in the past. In January 2018, Lupe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his take on Lamar as a lyricist. In the tweet that had since been deleted, Lupe wrote, &quot;I'll put it to you like this. K. Dot is not a top tier lyricist to me and my standards when it comes to punchlines and bars. His overall lyrics are good, his stories phenomenal, but punchline entendre lyrically I don't see it.&quot;According to reports by Complex, this response by Lupe surfaced when a netizen asked him if he considered Logic to be a better rapper than Kendrick.AFRO REYES @rbrbreyesLINKLupe really said &quot;Logic raps better than Kendrick&quot; with a straight face sh******tLupe then shared a follow-up tweet on the same matter. This time, he commented about Kendrick Lamar's song Control which was released in August 2013. For the unversed, this track was actually by Big Sean, and Lamar was featured in it.In the follow-up tweet that had been deleted as well, Lupe wrote, &quot;Also the only issue that the world thinks I have with K. Dot and I actually do is that I think his 'Control' verse was wack and super overhyped to be a verse claiming you are the best rapper. It was very weird. I was told it was just bait, but still.&quot;A few months after Lupe made these remarks about Kendrick Lamar, he took to Instagram and stated that he possibly should have avoided commenting on his career at all. In a video, he reportedly said, &quot;Maybe I should have just left it alone. Even though my impetus was the Control verse.&quot;Kendrick Lamar is all set to appear in Australia's 2025 Spilt Milk FestivalIn separate news, Kendrick Lamar is a part of Australia's 2025 Spilt Milk Festival lineup, along with Doechii, as per reports by Billboard dated August 6. Lamar would be performing two nights at Melbourne's AAMI Park on December 3 and 4, as well as at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on December 10 and 12.The news was recently confirmed by Live Nation on August 6, 2025. These shows will reportedly be Kendrick Lamar's first visit to Australia since his The Big Steppers Tour in 2022. Lamar is in the middle of his The Grand National Tour with SZA. The tour is set to conclude with the final show in Sydney on December 11. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next show of Kendrick as a part of his ongoing tour would be in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9, 2025. Lamar had already covered several cities across the United States, including Inglewood, Glendale, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Houston, and Detroit, to name a few.As far as the current remarks by Mickey Factz are concerned, no response has been obtained from either Kendrick Lamar or Lupe Fiasco.