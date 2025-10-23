“I want to help people”: Demi Lovato opens up about being public with her time in rehab

Demi Lovato revealed why it was important to go public and share her mental health journey and the time she spent in rehab while revisiting that time in her life on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers's Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, October 22. The Cool for the Summer hitmaker expressed why she decided to speak out about her struggles then, saying:&quot;I want to help people. And the best way that I know how is sharing my personal experience with them.&quot;Demi Lovato performs onstage (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)She recalled the moment that pushed her to decide to open up about what she had been going through, calling it the &quot;catalyst.&quot; Demi Lovato talked about having a public outburst when she was 18. She punched a backup dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2010, and she left the tour to seek treatment after that.Demi Lovato talks about the 'catalyst' that made her decide to be transparent with her strugglesWhile talking about the incident with the Jonas Brothers tour and her first stint in rehab, Demi Lovato said that her manager told her that she didn't owe the public an explanation. She had two choices. Despite her manager giving her the decision whether to be transparent with her struggles at the time or &quot;sweep it under the rug,&quot; she decided to do the former. She added:&quot;It was this responsibility that I was willing to take on because I wish that I could have had that growing up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe recalled thinking at the time that she needed to be that &quot;role model for someone else&quot; because she didn't have one when she was 13 and struggling with an eating disorder. While she said that there were older actresses speaking up about the issues, she had &quot;nobody&quot; that she could relate to at that age.Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with bulimia, substance abuse, and bipolar disorder in her documentaries: Simply Complicated (2017) and Dancing With the Devil (2010).As Lovato has been open about her struggles over the years, she also strips down where she is in her life in her upcoming album, It's Not That Deep. The singer-songwriter announced on September 15 that her ninth studio album is coming out on October 24.She shared the album art on Instagram. It features her appearing nude and clutching a fuchsia dress to her body in amongst a crowd in a sky blue velvet backdrop. She also previewed what the album is going to be about in the caption, writing:&quot;This music is a reflection of where I am now. So proud of all the work I've done, and now, it's time to celebrate and have some fun!!!&quot;The upcoming album marks her first proper album since she released Holy F*ck in 2022, which debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The previous album was rock-inspired, but for It's Not That Deep, Demi Lovato is returning to dance-pop.