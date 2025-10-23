“recipe for a good night”: Fan buzz as Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, and ADÉLA link up backstage at The Roxy

Demi Lovato was backstage at Slovak singer-songwriter Adéla's show at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 21. Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and actress-comedian Rachel Sennott were also backstage with the Cool for the Summer singer and gave their fans a little performance with the woman of the hour.In a new TikTok video that Lovato shared on October 22, the four of them can be doing their version of the Beez in the Trap challenge, singing and dancing through 4 Non Blondes's What's Up and Beez in the Trap by 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, Troye Sivan is miming playing drums using an empty water bottle.The link-up for the four stars stunned fans, who quickly shared their opinions on social media. One commenter said that their pseudo collab backstage is a &quot;recipe for a good night.&quot;Yorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINK@PopCrave Now that's a recipe for a good night! Bet the backstage banter was as lively as their tunes—who wouldn’t want to be a fly on that wall?More fans agreed, adding that the four of them backstage guarantee to give anyone a &quot;legendary show.&quot; Another one called their lineup &quot;wild energy&quot; for Adéla's show, while someone else is asking for Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, and the Slovak artist to collaborate.Loop @LxxpFxLINK@PopCrave Iconic energy in one frame, this lineup backstage guaranteed legendary showNoBanks Nearby 👉 linktr.ee/nobanksnearby @NoBanksNearbyLINK@PopCrave backstage at the roxy with that lineup? wild energy for adéla. 🔥‏ً @eitherwaydemiLINKokay need demi lovato, troye sivan and adéla to get in the studio right NOWMany others also shared their love for Adéla, with someone saying that she's going to be &quot;so cool and popular,&quot; while another one predicted that she's going to be the &quot;next pop girlie.&quot;Lucas Campos. @llanrolLINK@PopCrave adela is going to be so cool and popular, i love heralex ★ @godismimiLINK@PopCrave adela is our next pop girlie ✨Demi Lovato attends Adéla's concert at The RoxyBesides her backstage link-up with Adéla, Troye Sivan, and Rachel Sennott, Demi Lovato can also be seen enjoying and singing along as the Slovak singer-songwriter took the stage at The Roxy on October 21. In one of the performances, a fan video shared on X by BCharts also showed Lovato in the audience watching in awe as Adéla sings her August 2025 release, FinallyApologizing.Demi Lovato at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)The Cool for the Summer singer also attended the show with her husband, Jutes, whom she married in May 2025 after nearly three years of dating. She shared a snap of the event on her Instagram Story, where he can be seen hugging her from the back as they smiled to the camera along with some friends.Another post that Demi Lovato shared on Instagram and TikTok from Adéla's event at The Roxy includes a video of her jamming to the chorus of the Slovak singer's second single, released in 2024, Supercar. Lovato has been vocal about liking and supporting the Slovak artist.She once posted a video in August of her working out to the beat of S*xOnTheBeat, saying that she's &quot;obsessed&quot; with Adéla's song, per pop Crave. She also appointed herself as the Slovak artist's &quot;#1 fan&quot; in a comment to a picture of them together, which Adéla shared on her Instagram on September 14.Moreover, in the October 22 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Demi Lovato said that she stans Adéla &quot;so hard,&quot; naming her as one of the &quot;pop girlies&quot; that released incredible songs during this summer and are &quot;having their moments&quot; right now. She also mentioned other artists like Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate MacRae, Kesha, and more, per Pop Crave.Demi Lovato is set to release her new album, It's Not That Deep, on October 24, 2025.