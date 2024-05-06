"Im calling the cops on myself" — SZA hilariously apologizes after Ben Stiller replies to her post demanding new season of Severance

American singer-songwriter SZA recently tweeted about the Apple TV+ show Severance. In the tweet dated Thursday, May 2, the 34-year-old singer expressed her frustration over the delay of the second season of the psychological thriller series. The interesting part was when Ben Stiller replied to the tweet and wrote,

"Ok ok got it."

Expand Tweet

The tweet gained more than 68K likes on X. This possibly caught the singer off-guard where she further responded by stating she was just "dying of thirst" due to the delay and that the show is the best one ever. The singer additionally stated:

"Not Im a Stan and got caught bullying ?? Not bullying works ?? Im calling the cops on myself."

Love Galore singer SZA and actor Ben Stiller share a hilarious series of tweets after the former expressed her feelings over the delay of Severance season 2

The 2022 psychological thriller Severance did not just become a popular choice among common fans but is seemingly a favorite of singer SZA as well. The Broken Clocks singer recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal how frustrated she was after the delay of the second season of the psychological thriller show.

In the tweet, the singer wrote,

"Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of severance right the f*ck now."

To everybody's surprise, Ben Stiller responded to the tweet made by the 34-year-old singer. She later shared another tweet addressing Stiller that read,

"Omg please accept my humble apology [teary-eyed emoji] lmao whenever ur ready is fine [crying emoji] just dying of thirst it’s the best show ever! ur a madman [salut emoji] THANK U mr stiller king sir !"

Expand Tweet

Amidst the series of tweets exchanged between the two celebrities, fans also flooded the comment section wanting to know when the next season of the show is going to be aired. A user wrote that fans are eagerly waiting for a teaser and eventual announcement of the next season of Severance.

Another fan wrote on X,

"Ditto- Severance was my favorite series and feels like forever since last season."

Expand Tweet

A user further wrote,

"I'm glad we all agree on how badly the 2nd season is needed."

Fans expressed as much frustration and excitement for the next season of the TV Series as had been expressed by singer SZA. However, the situation might be looking good for all the fans since Adam Scott recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 1, about a possible second season. Upon being asked about the same, Scott replied,

"I can’t wait for people to see it, but I can’t say a word, but it’ll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can’t wait for everyone to see it."

He further added that fans possibly would not have to wait any longer.

Fans related to the funny tweet posted by SZA, who also recently said how she didn't want to be typecasted

Ben Stiller's psychological thriller received 14 nominations at the Emmy Awards. Ben Stiller was not only the director of the series but also one of the executive producers. The show has an amazing cast including Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Nicky M. James. Season one of the series ended back in 2022, and fans have been waiting since then.

While SZA made the hilarious tweet, many fans seemingly connected to her and also expressed that they had the same query about the second season of the psychological thriller.

SZA also recently made headlines after she gave some insight into her music. In the interview with Dazed, published on May 1, 2024, the singer revealed that she did not want her music to be categorized into one particular genre. She added:

"The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black. It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else."

SZA further referred to Justin Bieber as an example where she stated that Bieber was usually considered a pop singer who could work with a number of genres including R&B and folk music.

"I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label, [without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with.", said the New Jersey singer.

SZA has created some popular music tracks over time, including Love Galore, The Weekend, Good Days, Kill Bill, Drew Barrymore, 20 Something, and Go Gina. The New Jersey musician has also won several awards including four Grammy awards, one American Music Award, two BET awards, and one Billboard Music Award, among many more.