Inside Madonna's special on NTS Radio: Two hours of hits, rare tracks, edits, and remixes

NTS Radio aired an episode solely dedicated to Madonna and her music on Friday, September 26, 2025. The music radio platform, which advertises itself as a &quot;music discovery platform built by music lovers for music lovers,&quot; has an &quot;In Focus&quot; feature that shares a deeper look into the back catalog of various artists.NTS featured Madonna in a two-hour special, playing dozens of her songs, including a mix of her biggest hits, like Material Girl, and some of her sleeper tracks, and more. NTS Radio described the special as:&quot;Two hours of hits, album sleeper tracks, edits, remixes, and more from the provocative icon who changed the blueprint for pop.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer NTS's feature on the pop star, she has been played on the radio platform 360 times, with the first one being on February 20, 2014. Her music has also been featured in 298 episodes of the station.Here are all the songs featured in NTS Radio's Madonna specialMadonna's latest special on NTS Radio on September 26 features a collection of 40 of her songs throughout the decades, compiled by NTS's Sophie K. The list includes a couple of her No.1 hits on Billboard Hot 100, like Vogue, Music, Like a Prayer, and Papa Don't Preach. There are also songs from her self-titled debut album, which she released around four decades ago in July 1983, such as Holiday, Borderline, and the You Can Dance remix edit of Physical Attraction. While it doesn't feature tracks from her July 2025 album, Veronica Electronica, her long-rumored Ray of Light remix album, there are a couple of remixes and edits in the NTS tracklist.The Widescreen Mix and Drums version of Frozen from Veronica Electronica wasn't included, but the LP version of the track from the original Ray of Light album in 1998 made it into the cut. And while her longest-charting Hot 100 song, Take a Bow, which topped the charts for seven weeks, isn't on the list, some hits are present, like Material Girl.Madonna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)Here's the complete tracklist of Madonna's 'In Focus' feature on NTS Radio:Papa Don't PreachLa Isla BonitaWho's That GirlLove SpentJustify My LoveEroticaRainThe Power of Good-ByeFrozenSecretWhat It Feels Like For a GirlDon't Tell MeKeep It Together (Shep Pettibone Mix)WordsCausing A Commotion (Movie House Mix)BorderlinePretenderSupernaturalLike A PrayerOpen Your Heart (Extended Version)Holiday Lucky StarPhysical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit)CherishInto The GrooveDeeper and Deeper (Shep's Deep Makeover Remix) - Shep Pettibone MixExpress Yourself (Remix/Edit) - Shep Pettibone MixRescue Me (Titanic Mix)VogueAngelStay '81Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)Ray of Light (Calderone Club Mix) - Victor Calderone MixHollywoodMusicBeautiful Stranger (William Orbit Radio Edit)Get TogetherHung UpSorry - with Blond:ish, Eran Hersh, and DarmonMaterial GirlMadonna is releasing a new album, which is expected to come out in 2026.