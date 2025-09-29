  • home icon
  • Music
  • Inside Madonna's special on NTS Radio: Two hours of hits, rare tracks, edits, and remixes

Inside Madonna's special on NTS Radio: Two hours of hits, rare tracks, edits, and remixes

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:12 GMT
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Madonna at tshe 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NTS Radio aired an episode solely dedicated to Madonna and her music on Friday, September 26, 2025. The music radio platform, which advertises itself as a "music discovery platform built by music lovers for music lovers," has an "In Focus" feature that shares a deeper look into the back catalog of various artists.

Ad

NTS featured Madonna in a two-hour special, playing dozens of her songs, including a mix of her biggest hits, like Material Girl, and some of her sleeper tracks, and more. NTS Radio described the special as:

"Two hours of hits, album sleeper tracks, edits, remixes, and more from the provocative icon who changed the blueprint for pop."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Per NTS's feature on the pop star, she has been played on the radio platform 360 times, with the first one being on February 20, 2014. Her music has also been featured in 298 episodes of the station.

Here are all the songs featured in NTS Radio's Madonna special

Madonna's latest special on NTS Radio on September 26 features a collection of 40 of her songs throughout the decades, compiled by NTS's Sophie K. The list includes a couple of her No.1 hits on Billboard Hot 100, like Vogue, Music, Like a Prayer, and Papa Don't Preach.

Ad

There are also songs from her self-titled debut album, which she released around four decades ago in July 1983, such as Holiday, Borderline, and the You Can Dance remix edit of Physical Attraction. While it doesn't feature tracks from her July 2025 album, Veronica Electronica, her long-rumored Ray of Light remix album, there are a couple of remixes and edits in the NTS tracklist.

The Widescreen Mix and Drums version of Frozen from Veronica Electronica wasn't included, but the LP version of the track from the original Ray of Light album in 1998 made it into the cut. And while her longest-charting Hot 100 song, Take a Bow, which topped the charts for seven weeks, isn't on the list, some hits are present, like Material Girl.

Ad
Madonna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)
Madonna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Here's the complete tracklist of Madonna's 'In Focus' feature on NTS Radio:

Ad
  • Papa Don't Preach
  • La Isla Bonita
  • Who's That Girl
  • Love Spent
  • Justify My Love
  • Erotica
  • Rain
  • The Power of Good-Bye
  • Frozen
  • Secret
  • What It Feels Like For a Girl
  • Don't Tell Me
  • Keep It Together (Shep Pettibone Mix)
  • Words
  • Causing A Commotion (Movie House Mix)
  • Borderline
  • Pretender
  • Supernatural
  • Like A Prayer
  • Open Your Heart (Extended Version)
  • Holiday
  • Lucky Star
  • Physical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  • Cherish
  • Into The Groove
  • Deeper and Deeper (Shep's Deep Makeover Remix) - Shep Pettibone Mix
  • Express Yourself (Remix/Edit) - Shep Pettibone Mix
  • Rescue Me (Titanic Mix)
  • Vogue
  • Angel
  • Stay '81
  • Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
  • Ray of Light (Calderone Club Mix) - Victor Calderone Mix
  • Hollywood
  • Music
  • Beautiful Stranger (William Orbit Radio Edit)
  • Get Together
  • Hung Up
  • Sorry - with Blond:ish, Eran Hersh, and Darmon
  • Material Girl
Ad

Madonna is releasing a new album, which is expected to come out in 2026.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications