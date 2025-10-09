“Intern about to get fired”: Netizens react as Doja Cat slams Fortnite over tweeting an inappropriate post while pretending to be her

Fortnite’s Mayor’s event is back, this time featuring Doja Cat, and the excitement is real. New cosmetics and collaborations are lined up, and the game is introducing a fresh Icon Series skin for the rapper. As Fortnitemares 2025 approaches, Epic Games hinted that Doja Cat would play a key role as a boss character, with two different skins: her “Mother of Thorns” look and a more typical Icon version. However, things took an odd turn when Fortnite’s official X account, using Doja’s avatar, tweeted “mother of rose toys.” Many fans instantly interpreted it as a reference to adult toys. Doja Cat quickly disassociated herself from the post, calling it &quot;cringe&quot; and saying she had told her team not to release that message. The tweet was later deleted due to backlash, but not before screenshots circulated and sparked a debate.The post was taken down within a few hours, but fans have speculated that this marketing move might have been an attempt by Epic Games to make the Fortnite brand appear edgier and more in tune with pop culture.Martinez.Sol @MartinezOnChainLINK@FearedBuck Fortnite Intern about to get firedCorrupt @CorruptFunLINK@FearedBuck I'm not sure if this is legit or cap. I could see Fortnite wanting to look &quot;edgy&quot; though.َ @ther2diodeptLINK@FearedBuck Now which employee😭edward @onbrandviewsLINK@FearedBuck Na she knows all the people playing Fortnite and listening to her music are extreme gooners and she doesn’t really care 😭temi @temi_suiLINK@FearedBuck lol acting like she cares about kids, i bet she has an album incomingA large number of users on the singer's side agreed that Fortnite had crossed the line by tweeting an offensive message in the artist's name, especially since she had reportedly told them not to.Mike @DonMike_XLINK@FearedBuck Fortnite tryna be funny but forgot—Doja’s not the one you troll for clicks. Wrong artist, wrong move.Gabriel @gabrielissigmaLINK@FearedBuck People always call out when celebrities participate in this sort of stuff. But now when one calls it out yall hate on her. I’m not a big fan of doja cat but she did the right thing. Fortnite a game played mainly by children shouldn’t be tweeting that.Web3 Mum @web3_mumLINK@FearedBuck That's so awkward. Yikes.🔥Despite the uproar, Fortnitemares 2025 continues as planned, and Doja Cat skins are still set to headline the event.Doja Cat’s Mother of Thorns skin: Behind the Fortnitemares 2025 collaborationThe partnership between Fortnite and Doja is meant to be a major event during Fortnitemares 2025, which launches on October 9, 2025. In addition to cosmetic crossovers, the collaboration also makes Doja more than just a guest; she becomes an in-game boss called Mother of Thorns. Epic Games confirmed that the drop will include more than just character skins. It will feature pickaxes, back blings, emotes, wraps, a special in-game vehicle (a Lamborghini Huracan STO with Doja Cat branding), and even music integration via Jam Tracks, which will include her songs.Doja Cat's Fortnitemares 2025 collaboration (Image via X/@Fortnite)As part of the promotion, Fortnite also had Doja take over its social media account to create buzz. The official X account of Fortnite posted a selfie of Doja and began sending messages as if she were the account holder. What started as a harmless advertisement quickly went viral, with the account adopting elements of the singer’s online persona and hinting at her well-known Chains of Hades drama. This takeover soon led to the controversial tweet (Mother of Rose Toys). During this period, a tweet was posted using Doja’s avatar on the Fortnite X account. However, it was deleted after receiving immediate backlash.blair @cursedblairLINK@Fortnite has deleted the following tweet ‘mother of rose toys’ &amp;amp;amp; doja has deleted her replies to the tweets. video ⬇️There has been speculation among some observers about whether this was a deliberately provocative marketing stunt that backfired or simply a miscommunication by the social media team. Meanwhile, fans remain divided on whether she is justified in disowning the tweet altogether or if she is using the controversy to generate buzz ahead of the skin's release.More details will follow shortly.