  "Intern about to get fired": Netizens react as Doja Cat slams Fortnite over tweeting an inappropriate post while pretending to be her

“Intern about to get fired”: Netizens react as Doja Cat slams Fortnite over tweeting an inappropriate post while pretending to be her

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 09, 2025 08:41 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

Fortnite’s Mayor’s event is back, this time featuring Doja Cat, and the excitement is real. New cosmetics and collaborations are lined up, and the game is introducing a fresh Icon Series skin for the rapper.

As Fortnitemares 2025 approaches, Epic Games hinted that Doja Cat would play a key role as a boss character, with two different skins: her “Mother of Thorns” look and a more typical Icon version. However, things took an odd turn when Fortnite’s official X account, using Doja’s avatar, tweeted “mother of rose toys.”

Many fans instantly interpreted it as a reference to adult toys. Doja Cat quickly disassociated herself from the post, calling it "cringe" and saying she had told her team not to release that message. The tweet was later deleted due to backlash, but not before screenshots circulated and sparked a debate.

The post was taken down within a few hours, but fans have speculated that this marketing move might have been an attempt by Epic Games to make the Fortnite brand appear edgier and more in tune with pop culture.

A large number of users on the singer's side agreed that Fortnite had crossed the line by tweeting an offensive message in the artist's name, especially since she had reportedly told them not to.

Despite the uproar, Fortnitemares 2025 continues as planned, and Doja Cat skins are still set to headline the event.

Doja Cat’s Mother of Thorns skin: Behind the Fortnitemares 2025 collaboration

The partnership between Fortnite and Doja is meant to be a major event during Fortnitemares 2025, which launches on October 9, 2025. In addition to cosmetic crossovers, the collaboration also makes Doja more than just a guest; she becomes an in-game boss called Mother of Thorns.

Epic Games confirmed that the drop will include more than just character skins. It will feature pickaxes, back blings, emotes, wraps, a special in-game vehicle (a Lamborghini Huracan STO with Doja Cat branding), and even music integration via Jam Tracks, which will include her songs.

Doja Cat's Fortnitemares 2025 collaboration (Image via X/@Fortnite)
Doja Cat's Fortnitemares 2025 collaboration (Image via X/@Fortnite)

As part of the promotion, Fortnite also had Doja take over its social media account to create buzz. The official X account of Fortnite posted a selfie of Doja and began sending messages as if she were the account holder.

What started as a harmless advertisement quickly went viral, with the account adopting elements of the singer’s online persona and hinting at her well-known Chains of Hades drama. This takeover soon led to the controversial tweet (Mother of Rose Toys). During this period, a tweet was posted using Doja’s avatar on the Fortnite X account. However, it was deleted after receiving immediate backlash.

There has been speculation among some observers about whether this was a deliberately provocative marketing stunt that backfired or simply a miscommunication by the social media team.

Meanwhile, fans remain divided on whether she is justified in disowning the tweet altogether or if she is using the controversy to generate buzz ahead of the skin's release.

More details will follow shortly.

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Edited by Shreya Das
