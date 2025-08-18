Is Billy Connolly on Instagram? Musician warns his fans of scammers using AI to impersonate him on the internet 

Scottish actor, musician, and comedian Billy Connolly recently warned fans about scammers using his AI-generated likeness to impersonate him on social media. On August 18, 2025, the 82-year-old multi-hyphenate, commonly known by his nickname The Big Yin, posted on his website to alert fans that "online scam artists" have been impersonating him to target people for money or personal meetings.

In his statement, Connolly emphasized that his only official social media accounts are his Facebook profile and his website (billyconnolly.com), confirming he does not have accounts on Instagram, X, Telegram, Snapchat, or any other social media platform.

"Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters. They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging. They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent," he wrote.

He continued:

"My official Facebook page - Billy Connolly - is my ONLY social media account. I do not have an Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram or any other social media account," he wrote.

Furthermore, Billy Connolly added that he would never directly reach out to fans asking them for money or any personal information, writing:

"I never interact directly with fans or supporters, and would never suggest they direct message me, meet me, send me money or purchase goods directly. I do not sell memberships, fan cards, meetings. I will never suggest meeting personally or ask for personal information. If you are asked for any of the above, it is a scam. My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI... so beware!

Additionally, Billy Connolly continued that the scammers have been impersonating his wife, Pamela Stephenson. He reiterated that neither his wife nor any of his children have public social media accounts or pages, and asked everyone to be safe.

Billy Connolly's 1970s comedy tour to be televised this August

According to The Scottish Sun, a film documenting Billy Connolly's 1975 comedy tour, Big Banana Feet, will reportedly be televised at 9 pm on BBC Scotland on August 23, 2025. The comedy tour was originally released on select screens in the UK at the time.

However, the footage was thought to have been lost, with just one copy remaining at the Pacific Film Archive. In 2024, the British Film Institute recovered, restored, and enhanced the copy ahead of its television premiere.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun in February 2025, Connolly revisited his decades-long acting career, which began with the 1975 BBC drama Just Another Saturday. Connolly revealed he had worked in 54 movies, and his last major role was in Wild Oats in 2016.

Billy Connolly also briefly touched on living with Parkinson's disease (he was diagnosed in 2013), saying:

“My wife’s great. She looks after me. She puts my clothes on me in the morning. I still do my drawings although I have made an a**e of one today. I was shaking. I shouldn’t have done it. But I pushed myself. I had to do it again. It gets annoying sometimes. But I’m 82 and I’ve lived a long time. I’ve had a good, happy life. I’ve seen a lot of great things. I’ve done a lot of great things.”

Billy Connolly announced his retirement from live comedy in 2018. He currently lives in Florida, United States, with his wife.

