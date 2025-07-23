How did Ozzy Osbourne's father die? Legendary rocker reportedly never retired for the fear of meeting a similar fate

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at age 76, three weeks after his retirement concert, where he reunited with the original Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005. While his cause of death has not been revealed, the rockstar faced numerous health issues, including multiple spinal surgeries and a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. On July 22, 2025, the Osbourne family announced his death via a statement on social media, which read:“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”Following his death, an insider source told The Daily Mail that although the singer had announced his retirement from live performances, he had no plans to retire from music entirely. According to an exclusive report by The Mail, dated July 23, 2025, the source—said to be the rockstar's 'close friend'—claimed that he was working on a new album. The source added that Osbourne feared his retirement might lead to obscurity, resulting in him meeting the same fate as his father, who died days after retiring in 1977. John Thomas Osbourne, Ozzy's father, was reportedly employed as a toolmaker at the General Electric Company in Birmingham, England. John reportedly &quot;dedicated his life&quot; to his work, and after retiring, &quot;dropped dead&quot; while working in the garden. The source told The Mail that Ozzy Osbourne felt his dad's lack of purpose after retirement &quot;kind of left him lost,&quot; leading to his death.&quot;All his dad told the family was about doing some gardening. He went out and dug up the garden for a few days and then dropped dead, just like that. Ozzy felt that as hard as his workload was, John kind of had that purpose of going to work to provide for his family and have a role. And when it was absent, it kind of left him lost,&quot; the source said.After his father's death, Ozzy Osbourne reportedly released a tribute song titled Junior's Eyes, as part of Black Sabbath's album Never Say Die in 1978.Exploring Ozzy Osbourne's retirement concertOn July 5, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage for the last time for his retirement concert, Back to the Beginning, held at Villa Park in Birmingham. Over 42,000 concertgoers watched as Osbourne reunited onstage with original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler for the first time in over two decades.The band performed War Pigs, Iron Man, Paranoid, and NIB, followed by Ozzy Osbourne performing a solo set of five songs. According to The Guardian, the rockstar entered the stage on a bat-adorned throne, an homage to him biting off a bat's head on stage during a concert in 1982. Osbourne thanked his fans for attending his retirement show, saying:“I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”Back to the Beginning was conceptualized by Sharon Osbourne (Ozzy's wife and manager) and Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine's guitarist). The concert was a 10-hour rock fest hosted by Jason Mamoa and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Alice in Chains, and Anthrax, among others. According to NBC News, the proceeds from the concert were reportedly donated to various charities and local children's hospitals.