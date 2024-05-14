Is the Kidz Bop Drake Vs Kendrick Euphoria version real? Internet reacts to viral audio amid ongoing beef

As the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has now come to a standstill, an audio of Kidz Bop seemingly releasing their own rendition of the former’s Euphoria track has gone viral online. In the same, one can hear the changed lyrics of the song that originally boasted explicit content.

However, despite the audio appearing to be real, it is not.

For those uninitiated, Kendrick Lamar released his first Drake diss track, Euphoria, on May 1. The song was inspired by the latter’s HBO series, Euphoria, which he was the executive producer of. In the track, Lamar rapped:

“I hate the way that you walk/ the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss/ if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

This song is now once again making rounds online after TikToker Angelica Trae recently took to the internet to claim that Kidz Bop had released their own rendition of the same. One of the lines in the changed lyrics is as follows:

“Dear Mommy, I want my crusts cut off my mac and cheese and salami."

In the clip that showcased the latest Kidz Bop rendition, one can also see Angelica Trae express disbelief over the lyrics, with several others having the same reactions online. However, despite the song appearing real, Kidz Bop has not released the aforementioned track online, unlike their previous releases. Thus, it appears that the same was possibly created using artificial intelligence.

Nonetheless, a few responded to the song under Trae’s Instagram comment section by saying:

“All I’m saying is Kendrick and Drake have been real quiet since this dropped,” @kilgy_t hilariously noted.

“This hits harder right after you get your gameboy taken away,” @thetalentlesswriter said on Instagram.

“Kidz bop out here capitalizing on this beef. Kendrick needs to respond,” @zarik_writes jokingly said.

A few other netizens also reacted to the hilarious track online:

“They got bars! Candy bars, that is,” @scars_malarkey commented on the social networking site.

“I’m not supposed to have headphones in at work but when she said “dear mommy I want my crusts cut off” I couldn’t control a real loud laugh,” @oyasumi_tintin revealed.

“Can you drop meet the grahams pls,” @kev.snaggs jokingly asked.

Many even mentioned Drake in the comments section:

“Still better than the Drake disses,” @dmike0421 said.

“So this is why Drake been too busy to drop again. The kids got involved,” @abogado_toast commented on Instagram.

“Someone cooked here, unfortunately they used the wrong ingredients,” @stone.d.yamcha hilariously said.

Angelica Trae is a popular social media content creator who has amassed over 115K followers on Instagram. She is best known for her musical talent, cosplaying, and Twitch content.

Everything to know about Kidz Bop as their fake Euphoria rendition goes viral

Kidz Bop is a children’s music group that creates family-friendly covers of popular songs. They have created their own versions of Britney Spears, Hillary Duff, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, the Chainsmokers, and Miley Cyrus tracks, among others.

The ensemble comprises 13 performers, with the group being created by Razor & Tie co-founders Craig Balsam and Cliff Chenfeld. The band has topped Billboard magazine’s Kids’ Artist list in the U.S. for 11 years, also making it to the Billboard Hot 100 in the past.

Kidz Bop has sold over 21 million albums and amassed more than 4.5 billion streams on music streaming platforms, garnering a massive fan following.

The fake Kidz Bop Euphoria cover made it online after Kendrick Lamar and Drake got into a feud over who the “big three” in the rap music scene were. Since then, the two have released scathing diss tracks towards each other with songs like meet the grahams, 6:16 in LA, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6, among others.