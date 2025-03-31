“It was purposeful”- Rubi Rose calls out Druski for posting an embarrassing picture of her on Instagram

American comedian and actor Druski was recently criticized by his former girlfriend, Rubi Rose, for reportedly posting an unflattering picture of her on Instagram when they were allegedly together. She called out Druski in the March 29 episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast for allegedly posting the picture where she thought people perceived her as an “alien.”

In an X video uploaded by @KillaKreww on the same day, stating the same, and seemingly showing off the picture on her phone to Althoff, Rubi Rose said:

“Look at my fu*king belly… It looks bad. I know I'm a beautiful woman…. Like there were so many good pictures… It was purposeful. I think he wanted to embarrass me…”

This wasn’t the first time the ex-couple made headlines. Drew Desbordes, aka Druski, was allegedly in a relationship with Rubi Rose. However, as per Billboard’s September 17 report, Rose later asserted that it was a publicity stunt.

In a string of since-deleted tweets, she then added that he allegedly paid her to appear as his partner.

Rubi Rose criticized Druski for reportedly uploading an unflattering picture

During the same podcast episode, while criticizing the picture that her ex-boyfriend allegedly uploaded without her permission, Rubi Rose further said:

“When Drew posted.. the first picture… it was like him grabbing my head and like my head was tilted back and like I had bad posture and my stomach was fat and everybody was calling me fat like that literally traumatized me…”

When Bobbi said she wanted to see the picture, Rubi Rose showed the same from her phone. However, she did not show the same to the audience. Hence, it is unclear which image she is talking about.

As per the same Billboard report, the couple allegedly broke up, hence the image she's talking about isn't recent. Furthermore, there is currently no image on Druski's account featuring her, so it's most likely been deleted.

Now, seeing the picture, the podcast host admitted that it was indeed a bad one and asked why there were no cute pictures.

She further enquired if Druski asked Rubi before uploading the picture. To this, Rubi answered:

“No, he just f*cking posted that sh*t. I'm like, why would you ever post? I mean, I don't know. I'm actually on his Instagram. Sorry, because this is actually really rude, but they say guys don't know…”

Rubi Rose continued talking about the picture, which Druski had seemingly deleted:

“Like he did that on Thursday. People have been asking was the Alien from America? Oh, Roger. I fu*king look like Roger in it. So that was… you know…”

For context, the cartoon series American Dad has a fictional character named Roger Smith. Then, to this, Bobbi Althoff said:

“No, the least flattering angle he could have ever ever ever had. He definitely premeditated…”

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only time someone called out Druski. On December 19, 2024, Myron of the Fresh and Fit Podcast also denounced him after the comedian created a sketch mocking the podcast's guests and posted it to X that same day.

He made a caricature of the people who supposedly took part in the podcast and hilariously acted them out in the video. Condemning the same, Myron said:

“Druske made a video on us, that fat b*stard you know, it's funny because he makes that video talk of sh*t, right? And it's like, but you're too much of a coward to even come on our show because of your sponsors and brands…”

Additionally, he further discussed the alleged publicity stunt of Druski and Rubi Ross' relationship. For context, in the same Billboard report, it was stated that on September 17, Rubi Rose denied having s*x with Druski on X. She added in a tweet that he had paid her "for PR."

Although Druski hadn't commented on it directly, he did share a meme on his Instagram Story on September 17, which was re-uploaded on X on the same day by @2Cool2Blog, showing himself in the role of Nick Cannon from Love Don't Cost a Thing.

Meanwhile, after Ross’ recent comment, Druski hasn’t said anything about it.

