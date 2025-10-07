“it’s gonna be insane”: Fans react as Jisoo and Zayn Malik tease upcoming collaboration ‘EYES CLOSED’

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 00:23 GMT
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Jisoo is releasing a new duet with Zayn Malik (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared a mysterious teaser hinting at a new single, a duet, on her Instagram on Monday, October 6, 2025. She shared an image of herself in an all-black outfit, posing close to the camera while a silhouette of her collaborator can be seen from afar. In the caption, she wrote, "a duet is near."

In a subsequent Instagram post, she's directly looking at the camera while the male figure looms close behind her. However, his identity is still hidden. But the head tattoo of Jisoo's new collaborator looks exactly like the one former One Direction member Zayn Malik has. Korea Herald also cited an industry source confirming that Jisoo's new collab is with Zayn Malik.

also-read-trending Trending

Following the teaser, fans of both singers took to Instagram to share their reaction. One X user said that they couldn't wait for the new music. They are predicting that it's going to be insane and a "SMASH HIT."

More fans shared their opinions about the link-up between the former 1D member and the K-pop star. Some say that it's a random collab, but they are waiting for what the two stars come up with. Another fan also said that the new song will be legendary with Jisoo's husky voice paired with Zayn's vocals.

Other fans shared their hopeful predictions for what they call "the biggest collab of the year." One commenter, in particular, said that the new song will be the collab and song of the year.

More about Jisoo and Zayn Malik's collaboration

In Jisoo's teasers on Instagram on Monday, October 6, 2025, the photos she shared feature the words "EYES CLOSED" in bold lettering, hinting that it could be the title of her new song with Zayn Malik. While The Korea Herald's industry source didn't confirm a lot of details about the upcoming music from both artists, the source said that it's going to be a "new ballad duet."

Jisoo at Paris Fashion Week 2023 (Image via Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
The same source, per Korea Herald, said that the new song is coming out "sometime in this month." They also hinted that the Pillowtalk singer was invited to BLACKPINK's recent concert in New York for the collab. The K-pop group is currently on its Deadline world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in July 2025.

On July 27, Zayn was spotted attending BLACKPINK's concert with her daughter Khai in New York. He shared a picture of both of them while at the concert on his Instagram shortly after, saying that both he and Khai loved the show. So far, neither of the two singers has shared an official release date for their upcoming song.

Their new single, Eyes Closed, will be Jisoo's first music release since she dropped her solo mini-album, Amortage, in February 2025. The four-song album features tracks Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses, which she all co-wrote with a series of collaborators.

According to the Hanteo chart, the mini album clocked in over 385,000 sales on its first day of release, making it the second biggest debut in first-day sales for a Korean female solo star in Hanteo's history. It's second to her Me project, released in 2023.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new music releases as the year progresses.

