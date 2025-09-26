"It's on the way, I promise" - 21 Savage tells DJ Akademiks that he's dropping an album soon after being featured on Young Thug's "UY SCUTI" 

21 Savage, who was recently featured on Young Thug's new album UY SCUTI, has promised fans that his new album is on the way. The Atlanta-based rapper was also featured on the track Pieces On My Neck from YFN Lucci's album, Already Legend, which was also released on September 26, 2025, the same day Thug dropped UY SCUTI.In light of the back-to-back features, DJ Akademiks asked 21 Savage when he planned to release his own project during a phone call on his most recent Rumble livestream. In the call, the media personality praised Savage for his feature on Walk Down from UY SCUTI, adding that he &quot;smoked that s**t.&quot; Akademiks then asked 21 Savage about his album, to which the rapper replied:&quot;I'm working on it, on God. it's gotta be right. I ain't fin a drop no bulls**t...Bruh, it's on the way, I promise...I swear I'm bout to drop, on God.&quot;21 Savage's last solo album, American Dream, was released in January 2024. In addition to his solo projects, Savage has also collaborated with various artists this year including his recent features on Young Thug and YFN Lucci's albums.21 Savage teamed up with Lil Baby on the track Outfit from the latter's January 2025 album WHAM. Last week, he collaborated with fellow Atlanta rapper Hunxho on the track If Only from the latter's album, For Her 2.21 Savage defended the Young Thug/ YFN Lucci collaborationsYoung Thug and YFN Lucci seemingly buried the hatcher following their near decade-long feud that first began in 2017, after Thug declared himself the new Tupac in an X post. Lucci hit back at Thug's proclamation, calling him out for wearing a dress and claiming Tupac would not have showed the same behaviour with his tweet, &quot;Pac would've never [worn] a dress.&quot;The two have been going back and forth since, seemingly continuing their feud days before they released their albums. According to Rap-Up, Young Thug took to Instagram to post a phot of himself lying amid UY SCUTI box set merch on September 22.The post was captioned, &quot;F**k YFN Lucci.&quot; Meanwhile, Lucci retaliated by sharing a photo of Thug blowing a kiss to the camera with the caption:“Album ain’t nun’ for a million, ugly ahh man. [ALREADY LEGEND. drops] Friday, f**k buddy.”On September 26, both rappers released their respective albums, with Young Thug dropping UY SCUTI and YFN Lucci dropping Already Legend. Eager fans noted that both artists were featured on each other's albums. While Lucci was featured on the song Whaddup Jesus on UY SCUTI, Thug made an appearance on the track STILL WAITING. on Lucci's Already Legend.XXL Magazine @XXLLINKYFN Lucci reveals 21 Savage and Young Thug are both on his new album Already Legend, dropping tonight! 💽🔥This is huge because Lucci and Young Thug have had a long-standing feud dating back to 2017, with public threats and accusations exchanged over the years. Hearing Thug, 21 and Lucci on the same project signals a potential truce.According to Hot New Hip Hop, not all fans were ecstatic about the reconciliation, with a few accusing the two rappers of being disingenuous given their long-running rivalry. However, 21 Savage rose to his peers' defense, calling out the critics for the backlash and curtly telling them to shut up in a social media comment.&quot;Yall want n***as to beef forever then say they ain't appreciate they blessings if they get locked up for it. Shut yall bich a** up,” he wrote.Meanwhile, 21 Savage name dropped A$AP Rocky in his verse on Young Thug's Walk Down, sparking conversation of an alleged beef between the two. However, neither rapper has publicly alluded to any animosity between them as of this article.