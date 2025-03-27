"Just uncs being uncs" — Internet reacts to Duke Dennis recreating the viral clip of Drake tossing his sandal at a drone 

On Wednesday, March 26, @SlatDontMiss shared a video clip of Duke Dennis recreating Drake's viral drone video from last month on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video clip opened with a zoomed-in view of the balcony of Dennis's Bungalow, as the YouTuber enters through a door, in pajamas.

Duke is holding his phone to his ear, appearing to be on a phone call, when he notices the drone, quickly puts his phone in his pockets, bends to get one of his slides out, and throws it in the direction of the drone as it flies away.

Ad

The tweet has since since gone viral, receiving more than 345K views and 3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"just uncs being uncs"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens pointed out that the YouTuber didn't appear distressed at a drone spying around his house.

"No distress in his face at all" - commented an X user.

"Nah that throw was a lil bit too on target man" - added another one.

"The stake ad" - wrote a third netizen.

"uncs bored" - posted a fourth one.

Ad

Meanwhile, others speculated whether Drizzy himself had asked Dennis for the recreation of his clip.

"Would not be surprised if Drake asked him to recreate it" - replied a fifth netizen.

"I think he's too full" - added a sixth one.

"Damn he was bad" - commented a seventh user.

Duke Dennis's recreated clip comes more than a month after Drake's own drone clip was uploaded on social media. Drizzy's video featured him in his Sydney penthouse, where he drew his slides at a drone seemingly spying on him.

Ad

The video clip opened with a zoomed-in video of the One Dance rapper's laptop screen, on which an online gambling website - Stake - was opened on the window.

The opening led many netizens to speculate if it was a marketing stunt, especially considering the fact that Drizzy is Stake's brand ambassador.

However, the rapper hasn't made any comments about the nature of the video clip so far.

Drake's upcoming Nokia music video is directed by Theo Skudra

Ad

Drake has recently been making headlines recently for the announcement of Nokia's music video release date. The God's Plan rapper had initially planned to drop the video this Friday, March 28, but later pushed it ahead.

The release is now scheduled for coming Monday, March 31.

On Wednesday, March 26, Theo Skudra - Drake's go-to director and filmmaker - shared a teaser clip of the video, revealing that it has been shot on 65mm film with IMAX cameras.

Ad

Skudra, who filmed the music video, has had a long working relationship with the Ice Melts rapper. The visual content creator's first work for Drizzy was the art of his 2019 track, Trust Issues.

Drake's creative director, Oliver El-khatib, then approached Theo to join the rapper's creative team.

Nokia is the most successful track from Drizzy's latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U). It peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback