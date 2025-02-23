Kanye West calls out Dave Portnoy for accusing him of preparing to launch a scam memecoin wearing a Swastika T-shirt

Kanye West has recently criticized Dave Portnoy for accusing him of trying to launch a scam memecoin. Ye responded to Dave in a video on X (formerly Twitter), which has been deleted now. A glimpse of the clip was also obtained by the user @rgfray1 and shared through X on February 23, 2025, where the rapper was spotted wearing a Swastika T-shirt. He addressed Portnoy and said:

"Dave Portnoy, I don't know you. I saw you was tweeting… I have no idea who you are, we've gone back and forth joking."

Ye seemingly had a message for Dave. He said if Portnoy starts telling everyone that his coin is not real and tries to play with his money, it will be the last time they will face each other on an online platform. Notably, the news comes after Dave Portnoy shared a post through the same platform and referred to Ye by writing:

"Rumor is Kanye (worst human alive) may be launching a scam meme coin and morons will buy it. Snipers will get rich. Normal people will get crushed. People will cry. I fear I was the only honest man to ever exist in celeb coins."

While Dave has not shared any response to Kanye West until now, there were speculations earlier this month that West was planning to launch a memecoin after he wrote on X:

"When people make all that money with a coin is that cash or concept."

However, Kanye West denied the rumor in a post by adding a screenshot of his conversation with an anonymous individual who offered him a deal of $2 million. As per a report by Fortune dated February 11, 2025, Ye said that he rejected the offer and even discontinued working with the person whose identity was not disclosed.

Dave Portnoy previously criticized Kanye West for another reason

While Kanye West's latest tweet about Dave Portnoy is trending everywhere, he was criticized by the latter after Ye appeared on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

Notably, Ye and Bianca reportedly did not attend the awards ceremony at the Crypto.com arena and left directly after appearing on the red carpet. However, Bianca's outfit created headlines since she was spotted in a transparent dress, which received a lot of criticism from the general public.

Dave's tweets (Images via X/stoolpresidente)

A day after the event, Dave took to his account on X to add a photo of Ye and Bianca posing together and wrote:

"I hate Kayne so much."

Portnoy shared a video on the same day, which was captured on the red carpet, where Bianca revealed her transparent outfit by taking off her overcoat and wrote:

"When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka*s or shock value."

According to Page Six, Kanye West and Bianca Censori secretly tied the knot in December 2022. The duo have been spotted going out together on different occasions since then. Bianca's LinkedIn profile says that she has been serving as the Architectural Designer for Yeezy since November 2020.

