Kanye West compares himself to Michael Jordan leaving the NBA as he quits X again

Rapper Kanye West has made headlines again after sharing a tweet claiming that he would leave X (formerly Twitter) yet again. Further in the tweet, posted on Monday, February 24, 2025, he compared his exit from the platform to former basketball player Michael Jordan's retirement from the NBA. He also claimed that "they" deleted his previous post. The tweet read:

Ad

"I quit Twitter for now They just deleted my last tweet Jordan leaving the NBA."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For context, Michael Jordan came back from retirement twice. In 1993, he announced for the first time that he was retiring from the NBA. He, however, returned in 1995 with the Chicago Bulls. His second retirement was announced in January 1999, when he reportedly stated that he was "99.9 percent certain" that he would never play again.

Jordan, however, returned again in September 2001 as a member of the Washington Wizards. Finally, in 2003, he announced his third and final retirement.

Ad

As for Kanye West, he decided to quit X just a few days back, on February 10, after posting a series of anti-semitic tweets on the platform. In his final post, he even thanked Elon Musk for letting him vent on the social media app. Kanye further wrote:

"It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and good night."

Ad

It was then assumed that Elon Musk was behind the deactivation. Ye, however, soon made a comeback until he again announced quitting the platform. The latest post became quite popular and amassed more than 1.5 million views and over 33K likes within less than 24 hours since it was posted on the social media platform.

Kanye West has previously faced bans and suspensions from several social media platforms

Kanye West exited X earlier in February 2025 also (Image via Getty)

Kanye West had previously faced scrutiny online, which led to him being restricted on social media. One of the most notable ones would be when he was banned from X back in December 2022. Elon Musk then revealed that the ban happened because he "violated our rule against incitement to violence."

Ad

The same year, in October, Kanye got his accounts restricted on both X and Instagram after posting anti-semitic comments. As per reports by BBC, both platforms removed posts from the rapper's social media feed in which he claimed that Diddy was controlled by Jewish people.

Earlier in March 2022, Kanye West faced a suspension of his Instagram account for about 24 hours after he reportedly used a racial slur with respect to comedian Trevor Noah. According to BBC, while his account was still visible then, the rapper couldn't upload posts or comment using it.

Ad

Kanye's recent anti-semitic statements on X have garnered massive attention. He received scrutiny not just from the public but also from famous personalities like Isla Fisher and David Schwimmer. Such statements had previously landed him in trouble in 2022 as well when he lost the partnership between Yeezy and Adidas.

As for the current tweet, netizens can still see his posts on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback