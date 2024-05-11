"Kendrick made this guy deport himself": Internet reacts to reports of Drake leaving America as rapper lists Beverly Hills mansion for sale

Drake has reportedly listed his $88 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale following his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar. His property was on The Beverly Hills Estates, Inc. — a real estate firm’s website.

According to the firm, the “exquisite celebrity compound”, designed by KAA Associates, is a short drive from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Although the rapper has not yet publicly addressed his house listing, netizens assume it might be due to the aftermath of his beef with Lamar.

During their week-long diss battle, both rappers have accused each other of several things including domestic violence, p*dophilia, infidelity, ghostwriting, hiding a secret child, and whatnot. However, as their feud seemingly came to an abrupt end this past weekend, many crowned Kendrick Lamar the winner.

They are now seeing Drake’s Beverly Hills estate listing for sale as a sign that the rapper might have accepted defeat and would now leave the U.S., to return to his home in Toronto. YouTuber Urban Legend Will posted a video discussing the same on May 11, drawing netizens’ attention to react to the news.

Internet reacts to reports of Drizzy listing his LA mansion for sale. (Image via YouTube/Urban Legend Will)

Many interpreted Drake's possible departure from the United States as the rapper confirming all the allegations brought up against him. They said that he's likely fleeing the country because he might have committed the actions Kendrick accused him of.

Real estate firm's current listing describes Drake's Beverly Hills mansion

As detailed on The Beverly Hills Estates, Inc., the "6 God" rapper's Los Angeles property spans an approximately 25,000-square-foot area and looks over the ocean, canyon and the city. All these landscapes serve as the backdrop to all seven bedrooms in the main house.

Aside from the bedrooms, the main house also has 2 family rooms, one featuring a professional screen for entertainment, 12 bathrooms, a library, a kitchen with breakfast, formal living, and dining rooms.

There are three additional ensuite bedrooms for the staff members, an elevator, a gym, a game room, and a wine cellar. The mansion has a garage to fit 11 cars.

Apart from the main house, Drake’s Beverly Hills property also has a pool/guest house with an indoor/outdoor kitchen, a mosaic-tiled pool, a hidden tennis court and an orchard.

Drake reportedly selling his Beverly Hills mansion. (Image via The Beverly Hills Estates Inc.)

According to public records, singer Robbie Williams previously owned the house along with his wife Ayda Field.

Urban Legend Will stated in his YouTube video that Drake reportedly put his son Adonis and the mother of his child Sophie Brussaux on a flight back to France after selling all his properties in the US.

An LA realtor Tyler Neale claimed that Drizzy didn't mention a reason for selling his house, but the rapper mentioned he had no plans of purchasing properties in the United States in the future.

However, none of these reports have been confirmed by either Drake or his representatives.