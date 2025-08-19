Living Legends members explored as Aesop the Black Wolf passes away

California-based underground hip-hop supergroup Living Legends' member Aesop the Black Wolf, born Derrick McElroy, passed away over the weekend, per AllHipHop.Living Legends, formed in the mid-1990s, consisted of nine members: Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, The Grouch, Eligh, Scarub, Murs, Bicaso, Aesop, and Arata. Following Derrick McElroy's death, Sunspot Jonz, one of the original members of the group, shared a tribute on Instagram on Monday, August 18.Jonz posted a selca with Derrick and some throwback photos, as he penned:&quot;What an amazing ride we had. I just can't believe you're gone I am Completely crushed&quot;Sunspot Jonz revealed he broke down in tears when he learned of Aesop's untimely passing. Jonz said he wished to call some people out, and they were likely aware that he was referring to them. However, the hip-hop artist refrained from doing so, adding he would focus on Derrick's influence for now. Jonz added:&quot;Your charisma, smile, the talent, the love you brought to our hearts will never be forgotten. Love you forever my brother Derrick Godspeed&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEligh also mourned Derrick's death, sharing a heartfelt letter to the late member on Instagram. He wrote:&quot;No one made me laugh till I cried more times in my life than you. We shared couches, we were young, broke, making music with a shared affinity for the supernatural. We smoked beedees in Japan, we were on stage together all over the world.&quot;Eligh remembered Derrick as a &quot;hard headed&quot; person who had a big heart and loved hard. He lamented that his children never got to meet Derrick. Eligh continued:&quot;Almost 30 years since we recorded &quot;It was a mission&quot; in Grouch’s basement, in 1996. You said some of the most outlandish one liners that will forever echo in the collective crews memory of you. Again, having all of us cry laughing.&quot;Eligh wrote about Derrick's devastation over his father's death, noting:&quot;I will miss you greatly my brother, but you are with your pops now.&quot;Eligh assured Aesop's music would continue to exist. According to him, Derrick was an embodiment of &quot;child like vigor&quot;, and to honor his memory, Eligh would live life the same way. He concluded his message:&quot;I love you man..If you can, hit me up in a dream, and tell me what it's like to be free&quot;According to Aesop's Instagram, he is survived by his wife, Alisa, and their two children.Living Legends' Aesop the Black Wolf passes away. (Image via Instagram/@blackaesop)A brief look at Living Legends and its members in the wake of Aesop's passingLiving Legends spent their formative years in San Leandro near East Oakland, per XLR8R. They were also called the West Coast's Wu Tang Clan.The independent supergroup ventured into indie rap, which they recorded in their home studio, and sold their music CDs and cassettes on the streets of the Bay Area. The Living Legends members also financed their world tours with their own money.Living Legends originally consisted of nine members. (Image via Instagram/@thegrouch)Members of the supergroup Living Legends also formed subgroups over the years. Founding members Sunspot Jonz (Corey Johnson) and Luckyiam (Tommy Woolfolk Jr.) created the duo Mystik Journeymen. Scarub (Armon Collins), Eligh (Eli Nathan Nachowitz), and Murs (Nicholas Neil Carter) formed the trio 3 Melancholy Gypsys.Living Legends has released several albums, including UHB, Vol. 3: Against All Odds, The Underworld, Angelz W.I.T. Dirty Faces, Almost Famous, Creative Differences, Classic, and The Return.Aesop the Black Wolf's death leaves the supergroup with eight surviving members.