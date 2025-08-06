"I got 14,501 days with that man": Jack Osbourne pens touching tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after Black Sabbath rocker's death

Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne's youngest son, recently penned a touching tribute to his father following his death on July 22, 2025. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died at age 76, just weeks after his retirement show in his hometown of Birmingham. He was laid to rest in his Buckinghamshire estate on July 31, 2025. According to his death certificate, the cause of death was reportedly due to &quot;owing to an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (joint causes).&quot;On August 6, 2025, less than a week after his father's funeral, Jack Osbourne posted a video montage of himself and his father on Instagram. In the caption, he said he would keep the tribute brief because his dad &quot;hated long rambling speeches,&quot; and shared that his heart was &quot;full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.&quot;&quot;I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him “Dad,” &quot; he wrote.&quot;My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.&quot;Jack Osbourne also added a quote by Hunter S. Thompson, the author of Hell's Angels and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which read:&quot;Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body...but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’&quot;Jack concluded his tribute by acknowledging that the quote encapsulated his dad, who always lived life to the fullest, and then added, &quot;I love you dad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack is Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's youngest childOn July 22, 2025, the Osbourne family announced Ozzy Osbourne's death on multiple social media platforms, writing:“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.&quot;Jack is the youngest of Ozzy Osbourne's three children with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. He also appeared on the Osbournes' 2000s reality TV series alongside his parents and sister Kelly. His other sister, Aimee, reportedly preferred to stay private and declined to be a part of the series. During his recent appearance on the Disrespectfully podcast, which aired a week before Ozzy Osbourne's death, Jack Osbourne said he wasn't sure if Aimee regretted not being part of the reality show. He also added that he and his older sister are &quot;not close at all&quot; and don't share a &quot;great relationship,&quot; saying:&quot;I’ve never had the conversation with her; we’re not close at all. We don’t have a great relationship — she’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret...I’ve never asked her outright, 'Do you regret it?' I think there must be a level of like, 'Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I’d done that,' so I don’t know, I think I would feel like I would have regretted it.&quot;The Osbournes at the funeral ceremony for Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham (Image via Getty Images)According to People Magazine, Aimee joined her siblings and her mother at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in Birmingham on July 30, 2025.In addition to his three children with Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne also shares two biological children, Jessica and Louis, and an adopted son, Elliot, with his ex-wife, Thelma Riley.