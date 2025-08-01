Luke Bryan talks about being hit while performing, says he "would have jumped right off" to confront the fan

Luke Bryan has recently responded to an incident that happened while he was performing at the North Dakota State Fair concert on Saturday, July 26. While performing Country Girl towards the end of the show, a fan threw what looked like a ball at his face.Videos of the incident on social media show the country crooner taking a brief pause before continuing his performance. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Luke Bryan spoke candidly about the incident, claiming that the fan &quot;took it too far.&quot;“It’s the last song of the night. It was a big ole fun party, and I think one person just took it too far. We see it. Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff — you get stuff thrown at ya … you hope that you can see who did it,” he said.Bryan continued, revealing that he would have reprimanded the culprit if he could have seen who threw the ball. However, he conceded that a violent reaction would have created more trouble.“I could have gone right to him. I probably would have jumped right off in there,” he said.A KFYR News report explained that officials quickly swarmed the scene from where the object was thrown at Luke Bryan. However, it remains unclear if anyone was removed or the steps taken to reprimand the anonymous culprit. Captain Jason Kraft from the Ward County Sheriff's office also confirmed that Bryan didn't file an official complaint about the situation, and no investigation took place thereafter.Read more: What went down at Luke Bryan’s North Dakota State Fair concert?When Luke Bryan revealed his life goals for the year 2025CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyLuke Bryan opened up about his illustrious musical career and what his future goals are in an interview with Taste of Country Nights (published on January 3, 2025). The American Idol judge revealed that he wanted to reflect on the highs of his career and simply be happy in 2025.“I want to be happy. Really try to harness and enjoy what’s happened in my career,” said Bryan.Luke Bryan also explained that he didn't want to become an &quot;old curmudgeon&quot; as he grew older, and just focus on songwriting without thinking too much about his past career. He also added that he wanted to use fewer expletives in his regular conversation.“You know, you’ve heard the stories of becoming an old curmudgeon as you get older. I don’t wanna be that. I wanna have fun and have fun with this career and look back and say, ‘Damn, that was fun!'”The country crooner continued:“Don’t be bitter about any of the ups and downs and just make sure I wake up everyday and try to become a little bit better singer and songwriter … and spend a little more time with the family.”The country singer also recently opened up about prioritizing his own family, which includes his wife Caroline, and children Bo and Tate. Speaking in a video posted on December 28, 2024, by fellow American Idol mentor, Jelly Roll's wife, BunnieXo, he said:“Thank God I’ve had a lot of amazing years.&quot;Luke Bryan also revealed his two life goals looking forward: learning how to say no to people and playing golf with Jelly.Read more: “Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess”- Ray Vaughn reacts to Rory &amp; Mal co-host accusing him of lying about his ageLuke Bryan recently cancelled shows due to COVIDCMA Fest 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyIn other news, Luke Bryan made headlines for cancelling shows because of the effects of COVID. On June 19, 2025, he even apologized to fans for his alleged lack of voice during a performance in Arkansas.According to Newsbreak, the singer took a hiatus from touring for his health and even refunded tickets to everyone in the show. The cancellations included shows at festivals like NEBRASKAland, Country Jam Colorado, and Country Stampede.Bryan has recently made his comeback and addressed his COVID cancellations during a show in North Carolina on July 17.&quot;Three weeks ago, I got COVID. You can boo that sh*t all you want, but I got it. I had to cancel some shows, and now I'm back,&quot; he said.He continued, explaining that he won't stop singing despite COVID &quot;kicking his a**&quot;:&quot;I am not 100 percent because it’s still kicking my a**. And you know what, I don’t give a sh*t. When I can sing, I’m gonna sing. When I can’t, y’all are gonna sing, alright?&quot;Read more: What did Michael Kiwanuka say about anxiety and imposter syndrome in the past? Singer cancels upcoming shows due to &quot;continued illness&quot;Drake cancels Manchester concert due to “travel logistics,” reschedules it for AugustJennifer Lopez laughs off wardrobe malfunction as skirt falls mid-concert in Warsaw