"Marty McFly! Playing guitar!" — Fans get emotional as Coldplay brings out Michael J Fox for wholesome 'Fix You' performance

Former actor Michael J Fox left the audience emotional as he made a surprise appearance by joining Coldplay on stage during the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2024. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin welcomed Michael J Fox, and all the cameras panned towards him, as he joined the band to sing Fix You.

Chris Martin made the announcement while the rock band was performing Humankind, and sang:

"Oh he is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J Fox.”

As soon as the videos of Michael’s special performance made their way to the internet, netizens were in tears to see Back To The Future actor. As an X user, @WUTangKids uploaded the video on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

“Awwwwww Marty McFly! Playing guitar!"

“Michael J Fox out with Coldplay during Humankind. Very, very cool moment,” another netizen mentioned.

“Best thing I seen all year!!!” an X user stated.

During the surprise performance, Michael J Fox entered the stage in his wheelchair. For the unversed, 63-year-old Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was just 29. Some fans praised the actor in the comments as he enjoyed performing alongside Coldplay.

“I’m sitting here in tears …that was so beautiful! My Dad was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Michael J Fox just shows that he can still do what he enjoys…he’s done that for years,” a social media user exclaimed.

“Lump in throat. How beautiful! THIS is the world I love & live for. Everyone has value, everyone is welcome,” an internet user commented.

“By the end I’m in tears. The johnny B Good part did it and the tears started. And then the song echoed “tears stream down your face”. Man! That was emotional. So glad he got to do that,” a netizen wrote.

Michael J Fox made a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury Festival and previously at the BAFTAs

BBC News reported Michael J Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while he was shooting the movie, Doc Hollywood (1991). Due to his condition, he retired from acting 4 years back as his symptoms worsened, making it difficult for him to perform.

However, he continued to act until 2020, and ultimately retired 4 years back, as it was becoming tough for him to manage his career with the worsening symptoms. Fox appeared in an episode of Expedition: Back to the Future in 2021 after he retired.

Apart from his recent appearance during Coldplay’s performance, he was also seen at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held in February 2024.

As the host of the award show, David Tennant welcomed Michael J Fox by calling him “a true legend of cinema,” and the entire crowd stood up to give him a standing ovation. At the time too, Fox entered the stage on a wheelchair but stood up to the microphone to address the audience.

As the recent videos of Michael J Fox performing with Coldplay went viral on the internet, netizens poured their love by stating how emotional the moment was. However, as of now, neither of them has addressed the comments of the masses.

