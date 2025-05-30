"Master media manipulator" – Netizen reacts as SM Entertainment faces media play accusations amid aespa Karina's controversy

SM Entertainment is being called out by netizens for media play against HYBE amid aespa Karina's controversy. On May 29, 2025, TV Report published a news article that compared the achievements of aespa and HYBE's girl group LE SSERAFIM.

The thumbnail of the article features aespa's Karina alongside LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon. This article emerges as the aespa member faces backlash for posting a now-deleted picture that allegedly indicated her support for a party in the upcoming elections, leading to political controversy.

The article mentioned aespa's achievement while allegedly diminishing LE SSERAFIM's. It also references HYBE's CEO Bang Si-hyuk's old remark out of context about the group, which stated, as reported by the same publication:

"Can you step on aespa?" (as translated by Google)

Netizens were quick to call out and speculate that it was SM Entertainment's media play. They took to the internet to criticize the company for allegedly dragging LE SERRAFIM out of nowhere. One netizen called SM Entertainment a master media manipulator.

"SM truly is the master media manipulator of throwing innocent idols under the bus to defend their own ignorant and/or problematic idols…," commented a netizen on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where netizens speculated that SM Entertainment dragged LE SERRAFIM, criticizing the company for the same.

"I find i funny that Karina is backlashed for a insta post. Her post been intentional or not. My issue comes when chaewon is dragged into this for NO reason. Nothing against Karina. Just mediaplay in korea is absurd," commented another netizen on X.

"Mind you SM has been legally caught hiring people to harass hybe idols... innocent idols have to deal with their mediaplay," remarked another netizen.

"SM payola and mediaplay is working overtime now to cover up Karina's political scandal. How convenient that all the Hybe articles are coming out one by one now. Hybe should sue the a** out of them," reacted a netizen.

More comments on X criticized SM Entertainment's "media manipulation", accusing them of caring only about money.

"Mediaplay power sm has is truly insane. it’s been decades & it’s still going. this cannot just be money. i genuinely want to know what sm has over so many media outlets. p.s. don’t get me wrong & assume i support hybe. i don’t. I’m just talking about how sm deflects everything," wrote another netizen on X.

"SM is very clearly manipulating the narrative by paying to push articles against hybe artists to try and cover up the backlash to karina's post... they shut down online forums so that she can't get criticized. talk about media manipulation...," a netizen said on X.

"The reporter must have been employed by Fastview. SM always use them. If they can cover up NCT Taeil se*xual abuse case, they can definitely cover up Karina's scandal now. SM is all about $$$," added a netizen.

More about aespa Karina's "political" controversy

On May 28, 2025, The Korea Times reported that the aespa vocalist faced criticism due to her Instagram picture. The singer shared an image taken in Japan, where she was seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes and a bold red No.2.

She titled this post with a simple rose emoji. The post attracted the attention of netizens, who speculated that the idol was hinting at support for the No. 2 candidate from the conservative People's Party, as was evident from the party's campaign colour, which is red, and the jacket's design.

The criticism sparked due to her breaking an unspoken guideline advised to all K-pop idols as per a report by The Korea JoongAng Daily. According to this, the idols are advised to avoid wearing certain colors that can show their political affiliation.

Additionally, they are also advised to avoid making hand gestures while they are posing outside the polling station.

The aespa member has apologised to fans via Bubble, addressing the controversy, as reported by The Korea Times on May 28, 2025.

