"Men can’t even be straight now" - Internet reacts to Doechii saying being a "straight man" is the biggest red flag for her in dating

Doechii revealed that being a "straight man" is the biggest red flag for her when dating while facing off with DJ Miss Milan. The duo discussed various red flags in relationships during the challenge.

In the March 7 episode of Hot Ones Versus, Doechii (originally named Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon) was supposed to write down the biggest red flag in relationships for her. If her opponent were to guess it incorrectly, the game rules suggest that they have to eat a hot wing. Here's how the conversation went:

DJ Milan: Is it being on the DL?

Doechii: You're on the right track. I have an answer. This is a huge red flag for me. *holds up a whiteboard that says "a straight man."*

DJ Milan: That is so crazy. I was gonna say "men."

The rapper added that it is a red flag for her when she is dating a man and him being "heterosexual" makes it worse.

Fans took to X to react to the rapper's comments, with many joking about her reservations. One X user wrote:

"Men can’t even be straight now."

"As a straight man I can safely say she’s not wrong. We’re prone to both shenanigans and hijinks," another user wrote.

"Lmfao she’s so silly I love her but shes allowed a preference," a fan chimed in.

"NOO she was doing so good… they’re gonna use this to run her name through the ground," a third person remarked.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the interview:

"Most obvious industry plant," a netizen jibed.

"She spoke the truth," another user commented.

"Industry plants getting bolder with the script these days," a fan opined.

"I’m bisexual. That’s cool." - When Doechii opened up about her sexuality and claimed she dated "bisexual men"

In a December 2024 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Doechii opened up about her sexuality and revealed the kind of people she has dated in the past. The rapper said:

"I’m bisexual. That’s cool. I’ve dated bisexual men, no problem. Let me know what it is up front. I’ll accept you for who you are. It doesn’t really matter. I think it’s like cheating on top of lying and secrecy about just who you are as a person. How can I be bisexual and then I’m gonna date somebody else who’s bisexual? Why, because it’s a man? Who cares?"

The rapper also confirmed that she has had a girlfriend in the past. She added:

"I think that sexuality is fluid and I really don’t give a damn."

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist first opened up about her sexuality in a 2022 interview with GQ. In the conversation, the rapper spoke about how she became comfortable with her identity after she began having more "gay friends."

She explained that she always knew she was "queer" and "bisexual". However, she initially did not feel comfortable "talking about it" as nobody around her was "gay."

Doechii added that she had not fully embraced her identity back then. However, as she got to know more people from the LGBTQ community it became easier for her to open up. Further, the singer also thanked the trans community in particular for embracing one of her tracks, Yucky Blucky.

"A lot of the LGBTQ community, especially the trans community, really embraced my sound for “Yucky Blucky,” and, you know, people found a lot of empowerment behind it, which was cool," she told GQ.

In other news, Doechii won a Grammy in the Best Rap Album category in the ceremony this year. Following her win, she became one of the only three women to have won the category alongside Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. She received the honor for her work in her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

