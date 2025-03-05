"This song has been blowing up on TikTok!!" — Internet reacts to Doechii releasing her new song “Anxiety” on streaming due to fan request

On March 4, 2025, an American rapper and songwriter, Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, released the full version of her 2019 song, Anxiety, on YouTube at the fans' request.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the release, expressing their excitement and happiness. Some users on X suggested that the song is already "blowing up" the social media platform TikTok, from where the requests were made —

"This song has been blowing up on TikTok!! 😍," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested that the song Anxiety is on repeat, as they enjoy it exceedingly. While some users on X noted that Doechii's energy makes her songs a must-listen.

"anxiety on repeat while i chase demons down sunset blvd 🗡️," a netizen on X commented.

"omg thats her?????? why is she so growing on me i love that song," another commented.

"Doechii never misses! Her raw emotion and energy in 'Anxiety' make it a must-listen. This one's going on repeat!" a third user on X commented.

Furthermore, some users on X indicated that they did not like any song instantly on Spotify, except Anxiety. Whereas some noted that the artists should take care of the requests of fans just like Doechii did.

"im so obsessed i loveee the notes of somebody i used to know in it!" a user on X commented.

"I have never searched and liked a song on Spotify so fast ❤️," another commented.

"SEE THIS IS HOW U DO IT when a song goes viral in the moment is when u drop it not months or a year later when no one cares anymore ❤️," one more netizen commented.

As of now, the Tampa artist has not yet reacted on the reactions online.

Anxiety by Doechii is now available on streaming after viral demand

The American rapper (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the American rapper Doechii released the full-length of her 2019 song, Anxiety, from her second studio album, Boy Meets World. Before releasing the full-length on YouTube, the rapper took to her Instagram account, wrote a story on Monday, March 3, 2025, and suggested that she first released the song on YouTube four years ago.

Also, the rapper indicated that she penned a story for the people who might not know the background, as the song, before its full-length release, went viral on TikTok trends.

"I'm going to break down this lore to people who don't understand it," the American rapper wrote.

The song, about four minutes long, features an image of two women tied with braids together, facing opposite each other, in a black and white frame. The song, Anxiety, explains the emotional and mental struggles that come with dealing with anxiety, self-doubt, and the pressures of life.

The entire lyrics explain the themes of mental health and delve into the exploration of feeling overwhelmed while also addressing the challenges of coping with the weight of personal emotions. The first verse of the song can be read as follows —

"Solo, no mojo / I bounce back, no pogo / Unhappy, no homo / New brands, no logos / Money on my juggla, natural hustler / Think I need a smuggler up in Russia / You could be my butler, shine my cutla' / Shout out to Oyenda, that's the guzzler / Okay, next thing, my life is a wet dream."

It's been roughly 12 hours since the release, and the song has already surpassed four lac views on YouTube. Since the release, the artist has not spoken about the new music.

