Emotional Ja Morant reveals text from his best friend about sudden personal loss fuelled 29-point outing 

Ja Morant revealed that a loss from his best friend Davonte Park helped fuel his performance in the Memphis Grizzlies’ win on Tuesday. Morant scored 29 points to lead the Grizzlies in a high-scoring win against the Phoenix Suns in overtime, just a few hours after the Memphis star learned that Park's grandmother passed away.

Ad

Morant revealed that Park, who was often courtside during Grizzlies games, informed him about his grandmother’s passing before the game. He then dedicated his performance to his close friend en route to pulling out the gutsy win.

"I received a text from my brother right before the game that, you know, we lost our grandma, so he told me he wasn't making it tonight and, you know, go get the win,” Morant said. "I can't wait to talk to him after this. I got it done."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Morant expressed that he had a sense of relief that they pulled the win despite playing with a heavy heart.

"I tried to let it out in a more positive way," Morant added. "Obviously, you know, getting the win, felt pretty good and like I kept my word."

Morant struggled from the field throughout the game, shooting 7-of-25, including 1-of-12 from the 3-point range, but converted all 14 of his free throw attempts. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds in the game.

Ad

Morant remained relatively healthy this season, as he has played 36 games so far, averaging 20.8 points and 7.4 assists. However, he was not named an All-Star this year, as the nod went to his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant gets the green light to keep shooting despite struggles

Ja Morant has not been shooting well, but he didn't let it deter his game. Following the Memphis Grizzlies’ win against the Phoenix Suns, Morant acknowledged his shooting woes before vowing to keep shooting the ball.

Ad

"I know every shot I take won't go in but that don't mean, you know, once you miss one you stop taking them… Just continuing to shoot the ball. Shot it with confidence," Morant said.

Morant scored the last 11 points of the Grizzlies in regulation before taking control in overtime.

Morant is shooting under 30% from the 3-point line this season on about five attempts per game. He is also shooting a career-worst 43.4% this season.

The Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record. They are just 2.0 games ahead of the fifth seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.