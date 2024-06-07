NBA Youngboy net worth: Rapper made $100M while on house arrest, Wack 100 claims

Celebrity manager Wack 100 revealed on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that rapper NBA Youngboy had supposedly made over $100 million in a single year while on house arrest. However, according to Celebrity Networth, the rapper's net worth is around $10 million.

NBA Youngboy, aka Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in Utah in April 2024, while he was on house arrest. He was hit with 63 new charges, which were later reduced to 48.

It is worth noting that for the past two years, the 24-year-old has been under house arrest and is awaiting trial for a case in Louisiana. His arrest in April only complicated his legal situation, as he was handed several other charges.

However, the rapper continued making music and releasing it for his fans. Wack 100, whose real name is Dinero Jones, revealed in an interview with Vlad TV that the rapper had supposedly made between $50 million and $100 million during his time in house arrest.

NBA Youngboy supposedly made almost $100 million while under house arrest

NBA Youngboy (aka Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) (image via Instagram/nba_youngboy)

The police in Utah caught NBA Youngboy in April 2024, while he was already under house arrest. According to DJ Akademiks, the rapper was charged with several felonies, including dealing with drugs, fraud, and possession of weapons.

"NBA Youngboy taken into custody in Utah for various charges. Charges of patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon," reported DJ Akademiks on X.

In another tweet, he explained that the Utah charges make his other federal cases extremely complicated. According to his tweet, the rapper allegedly refused to stop doing drugs after the prosecutors asked him not to.

"NBA Youngboy was arrested and booked yesterday. He currently has no bond and these new charges threatens his federally approved house arrest which prosecutors were already trying to revoke after they claimed he was doing drugs and they asked him to stop and he told them no," tweeted DJ Akademiks.

Celebrity manager Wack 100 appeared on Vlad TV on June 6, 2024, and discussed NBA Youngboy's charges and the probability of him getting bail. He also revealed a shocking detail about the 24-year-old rapper's net worth.

Host Vlad asked him about the $100k bail rumors for Youngboy's Utah charges, but Wack 100 turned them down. He explained that Youngboy's felonies go beyond his charges in Utah. The rapper also has several alleged federal charges in Louisiana, which will make his bail process extremely complicated.

Wack 100 also discussed the rapper's prolific release schedule, while he was under house arrest. He said that Youngboy made between $50 million and $100 million in a single year while under house arrest.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is around $10 million.

NBA Youngboy's alleged criminal activities over the years explored

Even before he became famous, NBA Youngboy had multiple run-ins with the law. One of his first serious offenses was in 2016, when he jumped out of a moving vehicle and open-fired at pedestrians in Austin, Texas. The rapper and songwriter was jailed for attempted first-degree murder and three years of active probation. However, the 10-year prison term was later removed.

Youngboy was arrested in 2018 for several felonies, including kidnapping, possessing illegal weapons, and assaulting. However, he was released soon after.

The rapper was reportedly involved in a shooting in Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In 2019, he was found guilty of violating the terms of his probation when he was caught in the company of Ben Fields and Trulondrick Norman. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and couldn't perform in any shows while on house arrest for fourteen months. He was fired after a person shot at him, but the charges were dropped.

In September 2020, Youngboy was arrested in Baton Rouge for illegal manufacturing of drugs and stolen weapons. Youngboy was part of a group of sixteen men who were caught. The next year, the rapper was arrested but got involved in a car chase as he tried running away when the police caught up with his car.

However, the rapper was found not guilty of the September firearms charge in July 2022. He was allowed more than three visitors at a time when his house arrest restrictions were lifted in 2023.