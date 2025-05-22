NBA YoungBoy tells his fans if they "don't come to my tour, don't bump me no more" in first ever IG live since prison release

On May 21, 2025, NBA YoungBoy took to Instagram Live for the first time since his release from prison to tell his fans not to listen to his music if they did not attend his upcoming tour. This came days after the rapper announced his first-ever headlining tour, MASA (short for Make America Slime Again), with a 27-city stop across the US.

The rapper, who had been plagued with legal troubles for years, secured an early release from prison on March 24, where he had been serving his 23-month sentence after pleading guilty to federal gun charges in December 2024. His initial release date was set for July 2025, however, it is unclear why the date was moved up to March.

On May 21, the rapper, whose full stage name is YoungBoy Never Broke Again, took to Instagram for his first-ever live since his prison release to encourage his fans to attend his upcoming tour. He claimed that it would be "f*cked up" if his fans missed the tour since he went through so much to get back to them.

"Ay, if you don't come to my tour, don't bump me no more. Because that's f*cked up. I went through all this sh*t trying to get back to you, and you just gonna kick me to the curb. How you just gonna do me like that, that's f**ked up," he said.

Exploring NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour

NBA YoungBoy is set to embark on his first-ever headlining tour, The MASA Tour, from September 2025. The 27-city tour is scheduled to begin at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 2. The rapper will also perform in cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, and Atlanta, among others.

The tour, produced by LiveNation, was scheduled to end with the final stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on October 19. However, due to increasing demand, an additional New Orleans show has been added on May 20 to close out the tour.

NBA YoungBoy will be accompanied by K3, DeeBaby and EBK Jaaybo as special guests on the tour. General tickets go on sale from May 22 via LiveNation.

In addition to the tour, YoungBoy has also been releasing new music. On May 21, fellow rapper Kanye West took to social media to release a collaborative song featuring YoungBoy, titled Alive. According to Billboard, the song, which reportedly samples DJ Swamp Izzo’s Alive, has yet to be released on streaming platforms.

“I’ll put the b***h on and blick ’em, them youngins gon’ load up and get ’em, they catch em and stretch ’em. .223, it ain’t missin’ a beat, we gon’ pray up to Heaven and step in eleven,” YoungBoy rapped in his verse.

The song courted controversy after it also samples the Playboi Carti song Crank, from his latest album, Music. However, Carti alleged that he did not give West permission to sample the song. Furthermore, he implied that West allegedly stole Alive from him, uploading his version of the track with NBA YoungBoy on his Instagram, as reported by Complex.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy also released a new solo song titled Finest that same day, with an accompanying music video on YouTube.

NBA YoungBoy has not commented on the controversy between Kanye West and Playboi Carti surrounding the song Alive as of this article's writing.

