"Nicki lives rent free in the industries head" - Fans blast Lil Mama for insulting Nicki Minaj's musical prowess

On June 30, Trinidadian-American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards. While her fans and colleagues congratulated her on the win, rapper-singer Lil Mama took the opportunity to take shots at her entire career.

Lil Mama took to the comment section of an Instagram post by New Orleans rapper Dee-1, mocking the BET Awards and asking it to “do better” and wrote:

“Then gave Nicki an award for leading this pack. Corporate ‘BARS’ be going over our head. They laughing at us for sure.”

When Nicki Minaj’s fanbase called her out in response, Lil Mama took things further and wrote:

“Key word… THIS Pack. These young women are not influenced by Kim. Nicki is influenced by Kim. These women are 23. What major musical pr*stitutes do you remember from the last 15 years? Who do you think they watched corporate give a platform and flowers for slitting out? Be forreal.”

Lil Mama calls out Nicki Minaj's BET Award win and more. (Image via X/ unwinewithtasha)

After pointing out Nicki Minaj’s alleged negative influence on the current generation of female rappers, the Lip Gloss singer continued by saying how they were all “laughing” at the hip-hop community now since the Anaconda rapper now had “7,8,9 of ‘em.”

In the wake of Lil Mama's remarks, the internet is slamming her. For instance, an Instagram user with the handle @b.g00d wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the same:

“Nicki lives rent free in the industries head.”

A Nicki Minaj fan points out how the rapper lives "rent-free" in everyone's minds. (Image via Instagram/ b.g00d)

Here are some other reactions from X:

“She been jealous and bitter for YEARS. Let it go Ms Mamas,” a person wrote.

“She mad the Queen was on the stage with Jay and Alicia Keys and she was never allowed on that stage. She wasn’t welcome. She forced her way on stage. Everyone wants to come at The Queen, who is in Italy, chilling,” one person wrote.

“Nicki's status is what you aspired. Now you're mad. Why y'all like to come for Nicki and she ain't said one thing to you? Signs,” another person wrote.

“This comes from a place of jealousy imo. She, like many other female MCs, are upset that Nicki was the one to do all that she has and continues to do in her career,” a netizen wrote.

“She’s been begging for Nicki’s attention for years. This doesn’t surprise me,” another netizen wrote.

“She mad cuz she couldn’t do it,” an individual wrote.

“Girl gotta stay relevant somehow,” another individual wrote.

While Lil Mama dismissed the speculations that she wasn’t invited to the 2024 BET Awards, she later wrapped up her sentiments in Dee-1's post's comment section and wrote, “It’s all love,” adding that her fellow female rappers would someday realize that they were “worth more than any price tag.”

Lil Mama previously accused Nicki Minaj of copying her style

Over the years, Lil Mama has often feuded with Nicki Minaj. For instance, in 2009, the former indirectly dissed the latter in one of her interviews. In response, Nicki rapped:

“Five, little mama, you a three-star.”

Likewise, in 2011, the Girlfriend singer claimed during a conversation with MTV that Minaj copies her style.

“My cut is blunt and futuristic and Nicki Minaj started wearing that bob on her head after she came to my show. At the end of the day, I know what I do. And I know what I possess and I know who I am. I’m a trendsetter,” she stated.

In 2016, Lil Mama dropped a freestyle of Drake’s hit single 4 PM in Calabasas which was deemed a diss track directed at Nicki Minaj. Around the same time, she appeared for an interview with Mara The Hip-Hop Socialite, and said that she never took direct hits at Nicki Minaj but made sure to respond to all the things that were being said about her.

The Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta star crashed a duet performance by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys singing Empire State of Mind at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards which caused controversy.

