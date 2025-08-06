"Not all heroes wear capes" - Jeezy pens thank you note for his Uber driver for driving 10 hours so he wouldn't miss his Baltimore show

American rapper Jeezy recently gave a shoutout to his Uber driver for driving about 10 hours so that he could perform at his Baltimore show. On August 4, the rapper penned an Instagram post talking about the chain of events. Last week, on Friday, the rapper was scheduled to perform in Baltimore for his TM: 101 Live Tour. The rapper told the audience that the flights from Atlanta had been canceled due to bad weather, making it difficult for him to reach Baltimore. According to Jeezy, he decided to drive to Maryland City; however, his car broke down in South Carolina. He posted the clip from his concert on his Instagram and wrote:&quot;Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, he mentioned further details about the incident and wrote:&quot;Two hours into our drive, we hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing fuel to leak everywhere. We pulled over to a small gas station to regroup in SC.&quot;The rapper explained that his team initially considered appointing a jet to take him to Baltimore for the next show. However, given the weather conditions, they were concerned whether the jet would arrive on time. According to Jeezy, they first called Uber to go to the rental car location at the airport. The rapper asked the Uber driver, Tanner, if he would be willing to drive the team to Baltimore.The artist further stated that Tanner &quot;didn't hesitate and just kept driving.&quot; It took them ten hours to reach Baltimore, arriving just ten minutes before the show. Jeezy also opened up about the VIP treatment that Tanner received. The driver was given a &quot;Snowman&quot; t-shirt and was the guest at the show. In the Instagram post, the rapper also shared a photo with Tanner backstage.Jeezy announced his TM: 101 Live Tour in April 2025The TM: 101 Live Tour kicked off on June 27 with the first show in Miami, Florida. Since then, the rapper has traveled through a number of cities across the United States as part of his tour. Some of the cities that he has already covered include New York, Raleigh, Birmingham, Nashville, and Atlanta.The rapper is all set to cover more cities across the country, including Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Newark, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Jacksonville. The tour will conclude with the final show in Detroit on September 12, 2025. The tour's announcement was made through an Instagram post on April 23, 2025. The caption of the post read:&quot;This is for all my day ones!!! We're celebrating the journey—highs, lows, setbacks, and triumphs. It doesn't get easy. WE JUST GET BETTER.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing are the tour dates of the ongoing tour of the rapper.August 8: St. Louis, MOAugust 9: Chicago, ILAugust 15: Richmond, VAAugust 16: New Orleans, LAAugust 22: Orlando, FLAugust 23: Jacksonville, FLAugust 28: Dallas, TXAugust 29: Houston, TXAugust 31: Washington, DCSeptember 5: Cincinnati, OHSeptember 6: Cleveland, OHSeptember 7: Newark, NJSeptember 12: Detroit, MIAccording to Jeezy's Instagram post, the tickets for the concerts are available on tm101live.com.Exploring more about Jeezy amid his ongoing tourBorn in September 1977, Jeezy, aka Jay Wayne Jenkins, has been considered a pioneer of trap music. His first studio album, titled Thuggin' Under The Influence (T.U.I.), came out in the year 2001. However, his commercial debut was Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in July 2005.This album became a massive hit at the time and secured number two on the Billboard 200. More than 170,000 copies of the album were reportedly sold in the first week itself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ongoing tour is in honor of the commercial debut album of the rapper. Jeezy told Variety in April 2025:&quot;I'm incredibly grateful that we're here celebrating 20 years of motivation! This album is cemented in the cultural zeitgeist that serves as the soundtrack to modern day story telling of the genre.&quot;The rapper's next concert will be on August 8 at St. Louis, Missouri's Stifel Theatre.