“Only thing he good at” — Netizens react to DDG doing a TikTok with crowd during his Summer Smash performance

On Friday, June 20, DDG—born Darryl Dwayne Granberry—was one of the performers at the Summer Smash music festival. A brainchild of Lyrical Lemonade, Summer Smash is being hosted in Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois from June 20-22.

While on stage, the rapper-podcaster went live on TikTok during his performance of his latest track, Speed (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid). As Dwayne moved to the hookstep of the track, he was met with an enthusiastic crowd.

A video of the livestream was shared on X by @scubaryan_ on Saturday, June 21, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 2.5 million views, 34K likes, and 1.6K retweets. Netizens have reacted to it, with one user commenting:

NBA Cup @TheNBACup LINK Only thing he good at… TikTok

Some netizens remarked how the Hood Melody rapper's appearance on the stage brought the Summer Smash crowd to life.

"The greatest at this sh*t mane," commented an X user.

"Crowd went from dead to lit as soon as DDG hit the stage. This much aura can’t be bought," added another.

"DDG states that the HATE he receives on the internet is fake , people jumping on the hate wagon. Nobody said anything bad to DDG in real life...," wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the pink dreads rapper's TikTok was an attempt to steal the attention his ex, Halle Bailey's new song, was getting on social media.

For the unversed, Bailey dropped the music video of her new song, Braveface, on Friday, June 20, in which she opened up about her postpartum journey after welcoming son, Halo, in December 2023. The couple parted ways months after the birth of Halo.

"trying so hard to take attention away from Halle's new song because she exposed him in depth, typical," replied a fifth user.

"'Speed' was already hot. now it's got a moment attached to it. This is the blueprint for artists in the digital era," pointed out a sixth one.

"Okay DDg is above kendrick lalame," commented a seventh user.

Don Toliver and Yeat were the headliners on Summer Smash's first day concert, with Ski Mask, Che, Karrahbooo, and Molly Santana being some of the other artists who performed Friday evening, besides Darryl.

DDG and India Love's viral dance video from Streamer Prom sparks romance rumors

Besides his Summer Smash performance, Dwayne has also been making headlines for his recent closeness with influencer India Love, who accompanied the rapper as his date to the Streamer Prom on Wednesday, June 18.

The duo attended the black-tie event in matching black outfits and sunglasses, and posed for a cozy photoshoot beforehand. A video of the Impatient rapper and India Love dancing at the event has also been circulating on social media.

In the clip, Love is seen twerking on Dwayne as the crowd around them laughs and cheers. The moment has sparked rumors of a budding romance between the two.

Meanwhile, DDG is currently involved in a legal battle for custody of his son, Halo, with his ex, Halle Bailey.

