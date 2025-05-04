“Only a world tour can solve this!” — Fans react as GOT7 pulls huge crowds in and outside Rajamangala Stadium on Day 2 of Bangkok’s NESTFEST concert

On May 3, 2025, GOT7 delivered the second performance of their 2025 concert, NESTFEST, at Rajamangala National Stadium, starting at 7 pm local time. The show followed its opening night on May 2, held at the same location and time.

Since the Bangkok leg is the K-pop group's first overseas stop on the schedule, fans turned out in large numbers, occupying both the stadium seats and the surrounding areas. Many arrived well in advance, and the scene outside the venue remained crowded for hours.

After the second show, audience members shared posts online, capturing the crowd and on-stage moments. An X user reacted:

“Only a world tour can solve this."

Ahgases (GOT7's fandom name) noted the large turnout at the boy band's concert. Some mentioned that even multiple days wouldn’t be enough to accommodate all attendees.

"I refuse to believe JYP managed to brainwash got7 and made them believe they were nugus cause literally THE FUUUCKKK GOT7 DROP THE TOUR DATES NEOOOOWWWW," a fan remarked.

"Honestly I witnessed the crowd inside and outside the stadium 😭 got7 needs a huge ass Venu to accommodate everyone! Bec fans for all parts of the world came to witness this iconic moment," a user mentioned.

"I saw from the videos and read posts from Thai fans saying that even 7 days wouldn’t be enough to accommodate all the people outside and at home😭😭," a person shared.

Others shut down any claims that the group was fading in popularity.

"The got7 are flop argument could never work lmao look at the crowd they pull," a netizen said.

"Got7 is so famous and this is despite heavy rain and heat," a viewer noted.

"Pretty sure this is only 1/10 of the ACTUAL ahgase who didn't get to secure any tickets. GOT7 better build their own venue coz there's no where in this world that can fit all of us 🤷🏻‍♀️," another fan added.

Highlights from GOT7's Thailand NESTFEST Concert: Day 1 & Day 2

NESTFEST signals the GOT7's reunion on stage after a six-year gap. The event first kicked off in Seoul with consecutive concerts on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Handball Arena.

After the South Korea run, the K-pop act delivered the first of two back-to-back live shows in Bangkok under their ongoing NESTFEST tour. The event occurred before a packed crowd after passes were snapped up soon after sales began via ThaiTicketMajor on April 5.

These shows are connected to their recent mini album, Winter Heptagon, which came out on January 20. During the opening night, the seven-member unit (Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeo) took turns presenting solo numbers in addition to group performances.

The venue was lit in signature green, representing the group’s fan identity. Among notable moments, Jay B appeared shirtless in one set, while Jackson Wang and Jinyoung shared a brief exchange that drew attention. BamBam addressed the crowd in Thai.

On Day 2, the artists sported metal-punk outfits. Jay B took the stage with vocals, Youngjae delivered high notes, and Jackson’s dance break drew attention. Jaebeom playfully sprayed water on stage, turning the moment into a splash-filled segment that even had the backup dancers joining in.

Elsewhere, reports from India Today reveal that Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh have quietly teamed up for a fresh release named BUCK. The K-pop artist is expected to make his way back to India after his 2023 Lollapalooza appearance, this time to reportedly support the launch of the song.

