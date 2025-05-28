“Our family is reuniting” - Fans react to Namjoon indirectly confirming BTS’ comeback at the end of the year

On May 27, 2025, BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) hinted at the group’s upcoming military discharge and possible comeback. He shared a Yonhap News article on his Instagram story that talked about BTS’s future and suggested they might reunite by the end of this year or early next year.

Adding fuel to the excitement, RM captioned the story,

“Soon, soon, soon fr.”

Though no official date has been announced, fans were quick to interpret the repost as a meaningful hint from the group's leader. Namjoon's decision to spotlight the article gave fans renewed anticipation for what’s to come.

"I read this news yesterday n today rm posted a story," a fan said.

"Our leader has yet again confirmed it!!!" a fan exclaimed.

"Ah if rm wasn't in military rm we would've already gotten a few more spoilers over a live because just look at the way he's excited today???? oh god why is he adorable," a fan predicted.

Some fans even made some funny comments like:

"WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE," another fan exclaimed.

"He spoiled the comeback," a fan remarked.

"He's more excited than us I can tell," a fan mentioned.

BTS leader Namjoon reposts a news article discussing the group's comeback on Instagram

BTS members Jin and j-hope have already completed their service, while the remaining members Namjoon and V (June 10), Jungkook and Jimin (June 11), and SUGA (June 21) are set to be discharged or finish alternative service within weeks.

During the military hiatus, BTS members kept fans engaged with pre-recorded solo albums. Notably, Jimin’s track Who, released while he was enlisted, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 33 weeks, making it the longest-running K-pop entry ever. Namjoon's LOST! the music video also won several awards at international events like the Shark Music Video Awards and the Sizzle Lo-Fi Festival, despite being released during his service too.

BTS’ last group release was the anthology album Proof in June 2022, and their most recent concert was "Yet to Come" in Busan in October 2022.

HYBE has consistently stated that once all members return, BTS will begin group activities and performances, with new content currently in preparation. However, it is predicted that fans may need to wait a little longer for a full-scale comeback, as the group will likely require time to ensure production quality that meets global expectations.

In March, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won acknowledged the need for careful planning regarding the group's next steps.

“We’re currently aligning directions with the members to ensure athoughtful and meaningful return.”

Before their official group activities resume, fans may catch glimpses of all seven members together, similar to how Jin was welcomed post-discharge in June last year. Surprise appearances or support at one another’s solo events remain a strong possibility.

As BTS enters this new phase, now with all but the youngest member Jungkook in their 30s, fans are eager to hear the evolved messages they’ll convey. The group previously left a global impact with the Love Yourself series (2017–2018), which emphasized self-love and acceptance.

Dr. Lee-ji of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ Semiosis Research Center noted,

“Having grown musically and personally through solo endeavors, BTS’s reunion will likely bring a level of artistic maturity that surpasses anything we’ve seen from them before. Their next chapter could deeply resonate with global audiences.”

Hence, Namjoon's update about their comeback, no matter how trivial, became important.

