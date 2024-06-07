"OVO will rise again"— Fans react as Drake's alleged reference track for Lil Wayne leaks online 

In recent weeks, the reference tracks for multiple hit songs by Drake have been making their way online. However, a song he allegedly wrote for Lil Wayne recently went viral. Drizzy’s rendition of the 2009 I’m Single track appeared on X on June 7, leaving many in a frenzy.

X user @drizzyys was one of the many who shared Drizzy's alleged version of I’m Single, which was written for Lil Wayne. It appears that Drizzy created the track in 2009 after he signed with Wayne’s Young Money label.

The song appeared to have Wayne’s signature flow and made an appearance on Wayne’s album, I Am Not a Human Being. It was reported that Drizzy was to feature on the track; however, it turned out to be a solo project.

At the time of writing this article, the reference track had amassed over 600,000 views, with many taking to social media to respond to it. A few reactions read:

"Ovo will rise again," one person said.

“Drake is responsible for Rick Ross’ career, lil Wayne’s second wind, The last Blueprint album from Jay Z, gave Kanye another wind from Barry Bonds for the next 1-2 years. They don’t want to hear this is how and why he’s been able to become who he is with minimal challenge, though,” one netizen opined.

“Lil Wayne doesn’t write his music,” another X user commented.

“I can see people that are trying to change the narratives I guess reference tracks only count for drake? Drake deserves his flowers man, got one of the best pens to ever exist,” another platform user said.

It appears as if Drizzy is finally getting redemption following his recent feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Some other tweets where people praised the Certified Lover Boy artist read:

“Wayne should of just released this,” one netizen stated.

“I always wondered why Drake was listed on the song but now it makes sense lol,” another platform user said.

“Fire. Was one of Wayne’s best songs,” another person commented.

Who exactly has been releasing the reference tracks online remains unknown at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, many took to the internet to express their shock. Other tweets read:

“At what point are we gonna discuss Drake being responsible for ushering in a new chapter of Wayne! And now do we discredit Wayne rap skills,” a netizen stated.

“Now everyone can stop thinking drake can’t write music,” another person noted.

“Bro the hit making god,” another X user said.

Drake has collaborated with Lil Wayne numerous times

It is worth noting that the Canadian rapper received writing credits for the tracks. This comes after Karrine Steffans, an author who dated Wayne in the past, said in a VladTV interview that Drizzy helped Wayne write multiple songs.

“I was in the studio with Wayne listening to something that Drake had written, cause [he] can’t write like that. He’ll be honest about it. He only writes a certain way,” Steffans said.

Steffans added that Wayne took inspiration from Drizzy’s ideas and turned them into a story.

The reference track Drizzy reportedly created for Wayne has made it online after the former received immense backlash for using multiple reference tracks to create his hitmakers. Quentin Miller reportedly created reference songs for Drizzy’s 10 Bands, Know Yourself, R.I.C.O., and Used To, among others.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, Oz, Lil Yatchy, and Vory have also reportedly helped Drizzy by creating reference tracks for his hit singles.