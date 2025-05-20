"#ParkJunhwan_OUT”- Fans demand IDID's Park Jun-hwan’s removal from Starship’s new boy group amid alleged misogynistic text exposé

On May 19, 2025, the hashtag #ParkJunhwan_OUT became a trending topic on X. Netizens called for the removal of Park Jun-hwan from Starship Entertainment's new boy group, IDID. Park Jun-hwan joined the group through the survival show Debut's Plan, and is facing serious allegations from people claiming to be his former classmates.

Jun-hwan has been accused of misogynistic behavior and inappropriate actions from his school days. People shared screenshots and messages online, claiming he made disrespectful comments about women, had questionable relationships, and created fake photos of female classmates.

In response to the growing concerns, some fans organized a protest by sending funeral wreaths to Starship Entertainment’s headquarters. These wreaths are usually used for funerals. They were meant to symbolize the fans' demand for Park Jun-hwan's removal from the group. An X user wrote,

"this is beyond disgusting and i pray these victims get their justice and the future of women idols/staff dont have to be anywhere near him. #PARKJUNHWAN_OUT."

The protestors made it clear that the wreaths were not threats, but a way to express their frustration. Others too joined in demanding for Park Jun-hwan's removal from the group.

"this is so disgusting and worrying.. the fact that hes able to be in the same spaces as all these young girls is terrifying. what if he were to act on his words and do the things he says?? sse needs to wake tf up he is dangerous," an X user mentioned.

"this doesn't even make sense...he deserves jail," a netizen remarked.

"sse is vile the audacity to keep #him when most fans are women and minor too," a user added.

"How much she... would.. cost??? WTF IS GOING ON WITH HIS MIND. I'M SORRY I HAVE TO BE AGGRESSIVE ABOUT THIS. HE HAS A THOUGHT THAT WOMAN/GIRL IS SOME KIND OF ITEMS????," another person wrote.

Despite the backlash and public outcry, Starship Entertainment has not yet made an official statement. Netizens are waiting for the company to address the situation. Many called out the label for not supporting Park Jun-hwan.

"k-pop companies will go on and kick a member out for having a girlfriend, smoking or something dumb meanwhile he’s out here with every single allegation on earth (including SA & misogyny) and starship will NOT let him go," an X user wrote.

"the accusations are too severe to ignore. this will haunt idid's career and grow further distrust with the company if not investigated and taken proper actions. don't let him share the same space with the girls in your company," a netizen remarked.

"That's why Starship keeps him. Are they afraid of his parents? Are they from Kakao?," another person wrote.

IDID’s pre-debut activities amid Park Jun-hwan's controversy

IDID is the new eight-member boy group formed through Starship Entertainment's survival show Debut's Plan. The rookie group is currently preparing for its debut in the second half of 2025. The group consists of Kim Min-jae, Jang Yong-hoon, Baek Joon-hyuk, Park Won-bin, Chu Yu-chan, Jung Se-min, Park Jun-hwan, and Park Seong-hyun.

IDID has already started its pre-debut promotions. They performed on popular music shows such as M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core, and SBS Inkigayo. They performed their song CROWN, which talks about growing stronger despite challenges.

Fans praised their energetic dance moves and strong stage presence. It showed excitement for their upcoming debut.

However, the controversy surrounding Park Jun-hwan has raised concerns about the group's future. Allegations against him have sparked major discussions online. Many are calling for him to be removed before the group's official debut. Despite the growing tension, Starship Entertainment has not yet responded to the demands, leaving fans waiting for updates.

The group is set to continue its pre-debut activities, but the unresolved issues surrounding Park Jun-hwan remain a cloud over their bright start.

Netizens are now watching closely to see how the company will handle the situation as IDID's debut approaches.

