Who are the members of IDID: Ages, profiles, and all we know about Starship Entertainment's new boy group from 'Debut's Plan'

On May 5, 2025, Starship Entertainment unveiled the final lineup of its new boy group, IDID. It is formed through the agency's survival show Debut's Plan: NewKids. After months of intense evaluations, performances, and voting, eight trainees emerged as the winners and are now preparing to make their official debut in the second half of 2025.

The final lineup of the boy group includes Kim Min-jae, Jang Yong-hoon, Baek Jun-hyuk, Park Won-bin, Chu Yoo-chan, Jeong Se-min, Park Jun-hwan, and Park Seong-hyeon. Named IDID, short for "I Did It," the group symbolizes accomplishment and resilience, echoing the phrase:

"I did it. Finally, I made it!"

IDID is Starship's first boy group in five years after CRAVITY's 2020 debut and follows the agency's latest girl group, KiiiKiii. The survival show Debut's Plan aired from March to May 2025. It took viewers through seven rigorous evaluation stages that tested each trainee's strength, teamwork, creativity, and overall growth.

The final episode of Debut's Plan aired live with over 2,400 fans in attendance. Some members, like Jeong Se-min and Park Jun-hwan, earned their spot through special fan and board saves, while others were consistently top-ranked throughout the show.

Global fans, as well as fellow Starship artists including members of MONSTA X, CRAVITY, and IVE, showed their support to IDID during the finale.

Meet the final 8 members of IDID: Age, profile, and journey so far

The eight trainees selected in IDID include three minors and five members under the age of 21. This makes IDID one of the youngest groups to debut under Starship. Below are more details about them:

Kim Min-jae (Rank #1):

Born in August 2005, he spent over three and a half years training and was previously trained under SM. Known for his calm and composed personality, Minjae was the top pick during the final fan and board vote. He was often referred to as an "all-rounder" on the show.

Jang Yong-hoon (Rank #2):

A Taurus born in April 2005, Yonghoon was originally preparing to be a model. He has been with Starship for over two years and is admired for his calm leadership and thoughtful mindset. Fans often compare his journey to a blooming tree.

Baek Jun-hyuk (Rank #3):

The former JYP and SM trainee born in 2008 is one of the youngest members. Despite his age, he boasts three years and four months of experience. He is known for his star-like ambition, love of dance, and close friendship with Seonghyeon.

Park Won-bin (Rank #4):

With over four years of training, Wonbin is praised for his smile, rap skills, and dimple. He's also a graduate of Hanlim Multi Art School's Entertainment Department and takes pride in his bright stage energy.

Chu Yoo-chan (Rank #5):

Yoochan has trained the longest, over four years. Born in October 2006, he majored in vocals at Incheon Daeyoung Arts High School and was formerly with IST Entertainment. His vocals and quiet charisma stood out during the show.

Jeong Se-min (Rank #6):

The maknae of the group, born in October 2008, trained for just 10 months but quickly gained fan support. Known for his puppy-like charm, he was saved by fan votes. He is already known for his love of dancing and the guitar.

Park Jun-hwan (Rank #7):

Born in January 2007, Junhwan had the shortest training period, only five months. He used to play baseball and lived in China. The board saved him in the final round for his steady improvement and potential.

Park Seong-hyeon (Rank #8):

A former JYP trainee born in October 2007, Seonghyeon trained for almost four years and was also chosen by the board. He's known for his passion for dance, piano skills, and vibrant personality.

IDID was selected through a mix of fan votes, board decisions, and special saves. While Kim Min-jae and Jang Yong-hoon topped the rankings, Jeong Se-min received the Fan Save, while Park Jun-hwan and Park Seong-hyeon were added through Board Save.

Eliminated contestants joined the final group on stage for one last performance, marking the end of an eight-month journey.

Starship has yet to confirm the exact date for IDID's debut, but their album and schedule are expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

