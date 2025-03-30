"People act like the dude was a superstar" - Internet reacts to Squale claiming Tory Lanez was blackballed from entertainment industry 

The conversation around Tory Lanez’s status in the music business has been reignited after rapper and producer Squale claimed that the Canadian musical artist was "blackballed" from the entertainment industry.

Squale recently went viral for posting a video appreciating Lanez's new album, despite having been seemingly shunned by the entertainment industry.

On March 7, 2025, Tory Lanez released his latest album, PETERSON while being incarcerated. Squale, who has worked with notable talents like Drake and Cardi B, was a producer of the album.

Squale also published a video stating that there have been questions regarding the album's "No. 1" status despite Lanez being behind bars. He accounted the reason for its success to Tory's "real fans" and the "producers and engineers he handpicked to be on this album."

He then went on to appreciate Lanez's success despite being "blackballed by the music industry." Squale claimed that "that's how you know the numbers are real", and that despite all these odds, Lanez's fans had continued streaming his album, causing it to rise to success.

"He ain't get no love, no support from the labels, no support from the industry, no support from streaming, we didn't get playlisted, nothing. And that's how you know these numbers are real because we didn't get no support from anywhere but the fans," he said.

The public appeared to mostly disagree with Squale's remarks, with one Instagram user stating:

"People act like the dude was a superstar b4 getting locked up, no need to blackball him."

Netizens react to Squale's claims (Image va Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens seemed to disagree with Squale's statements, with many claiming that Tory Lanez was never a prominent artist.

Others claimed that Tory Lanez's album failed to reach the aforementioned No. 1 status.

Some netizens refuted Squale's claims, stating that music platforms had promoted Lanez's album.

About Tory Lanez's new album Peterson

Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tony Lanez, received a 10-year prison sentence in August 2023, after he was found guilty of three felonies for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

On Friday, March 7, the Canadian artist released his new LP, PETERSON, through One Umbrella Records. The album starts with a montage of the press coverage he received following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. It continues with songs reflecting on his emotions since being incarcerated, including Free Me featuring Jaquain, Lawyer Fees, and others.

Squale contributed three noteworthy tracks to the CD, making his involvement significant. Among them is INTRO, an aggressive debut single that establishes Peterson's tone. In addition to the upbeat hymn showcasing Lanez's trademark versatility on Gangland, MAWA Interlude x Lunch Tray is a raw, introspective tune that is filled with passion.

The album features collaborations with Max B, King Midas, Yoko Gold, and more.

