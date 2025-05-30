"Plaqueboymax album is better" — Internet reacts to snippet of Young Thug's new song shared by Nine Vicious

Rapper Nine Vicious recently held an Instagram live session, in which he played a snippet of his new track with Young Thug. A clip from the live went viral across social media platforms. On X, @Kurrco shared the clip on Friday, May 30, 2025. This snippet came about two months after Vicious reportedly signed with Thug's Young Stoner Life.

Meanwhile, the video uploaded by @Kurrco had gained massive traction online. More than 140,000 people have viewed it within 12 hours, and over 2,000 users liked the post.

Here are some responses from netizens found under the post. Fans have shown mixed reactions to the snippet. One user claimed that PlaqueBoyMax's album was much better than the music featuring Young Thug and Nine Vicious.

The user wrote on X:

"Plaqueboymax album is better thug can cancel his release."

Another netizen tweeted:

"This should stay on that hard drive, thug hasn’t been the same since he came back home."

"Nine washed thug on this," added a tweet.

"Bro someone tell thug to quit," wrote a user.

However, other reactions have flooded the social media platform, showing a mix of excitement and anticipation for the rapper's comeback. One user enthusiastically commented:

"HE IS BACK."

"We will all be there when it drops," wrote a netizen.

"This is fire," claimed a fan.

Young Thug is set to release his upcoming album titled UY Scuti in June 2025

Rapper Young Thug opened up to GQ last month, talking about his life after prison and his next project titled UY Scuti. According to a report by Fader dated May 2025, the announcement of the upcoming album happened then. The outlet further stated that the pre-orders were open from Thug's official website. At the time, no official release date was revealed.

In the interview with GQ, when asked if making music for the upcoming project felt any different after getting out of prison, the rapper responded:

"It came easy. I never lost it. Nothing. I never lost it. I listened to music in jail and I listened to music sometimes in court and things like that, so I never lost it. I was still up to par on what was going on for the most part."

He, however, clarified that the process felt a bit different from how things happened before the legal troubles began. Apart from discussing his music, Thug also opened up about what it felt like being behind bars. According to Thug, it felt "real," and he hoped he never had to be in the situation again.

"It was real. Don’t want to deal with it again, but definitely it was real," he said.

Meanwhile, as aforementioned, Nine Vicious reportedly signed with Young Thug's label in March this year. The news was seemingly first implied by Lil Gotit, according to reports by Rap Up. Gotit was on Big Facts Network when he said:

"Me and Keed got about 300 songs, man. I gave [Young Thug] about 20 of them. I put Ty Dolla Sign on there, Tee Grizzley, and Nine Vicious, this artist Slime just signed. He's hard."

As for the latest snippet heard during Nine Vicious' live session, fans are eager to hear the entire song.

