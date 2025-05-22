Playboi Carti accuses Kanye West of unauthorized song sample on his latest track ‘Alive’ with NBA YoungBoy

Playboi Carti has accused Kanye West (aka Ye) of using his song sample in the latter's latest track Alive. He has asserted that the use of the sample was unauthorized in the song that also features NBA YoungBoy.
On May 21, 2025, Ye shared a video on his Instagram account, where he posted the song. The video shows a completely black screen with the audio of the high-energy track playing in the background.
Notably, the song also features a sample from Playboi Carti's song Crank. While fans initially assumed that it must be authorized, the rapper's comments make it appear otherwise.
Later that day, Carti shared a post on his Opium Instagram page, writing:
"DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye."
He shared an entire music video of what appears to be the original track.
Kanye West and Playboi Carti had recent heated exchanges
Playboi Carti released an album named MUSIC in March this year. In one of the songs, he referenced Kanye West's ex, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. The lyrics of the song, Fine Sh*t, read:
“I bought that ho a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims.”
Kim shared the lyrics on her Instagram story, and Carti shared a screenshot of it on his story, writing:
"Tell my niece North send me a song."
Ye then made multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) regarding this, with one reading:
“I decided North won’t be doing any songs with Carti. How it look for me to get left off the album and then he ask Kim to have vocals from my daughter? I don’t give a f*ck about none of this industry sh*t.”
Carti later responded with a tweet, saying "STFU @ye."
Kanye West recently questioned Kendrick Lamar's presence on Playboi Carti's album
The Music album also features Kendrick Lamar in three songs: Mojo Jojo, Backdoor, and Good Credit.
In a tweet posted on March 14, Kanye West wrote (via Complex):
"I don't like Kendrick Lamar's music. He raps very good but I didn't need to hear him on Carti album."
This comes after Kanye West previously heaping praise on Kendrick. About his Super Bowl halftime show, the Runaway singer said:
"It was my favorite halftime show since like the Michael Jackson era. They did 'Be Humble'—the way people's heads were moving, I was just like shook. This is like super fresh. The man’s voice control, all that. Then they build up the controversy on whether he's gonna do the record [‘Not Like Us’]."
He also shared his thoughts on Kendrick's beef with Drake, saying in an interview with Laboy (via Complex):
"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it's a really difficult task. But perhaps it's something... Unless you're a psycho genius like me."
However, he clearly did not like Kendrick's contribution to Playboi Carti's recent album.
