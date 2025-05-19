"Leaks with a cause"- Netizens react to Kanye's entire album being leaked, with proceeds going to the Holocaust museum

An entire album recorded by Kanye West was leaked on Discord on Sunday, May 18. The album reportedly contained tracks that are to be included in his upcoming album, WW3.

The titles featured in this project are WW3, Free My Kids, Diddy Free, Cosby, Dirty Magazines, Bianca, Cousins, Jesus, Virgil, Uncle, Heil H*****, Gas Chambers, H***** Ye Jesus, Jared, and Nitrous.

As the tracks made the rounds on social media, the person responsible for the leaks claimed on Discord that the financial profit from the venture would go to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The declaration prompted netizens to react.

"Woah, that’s wild! Leaks with a cause? Interesting twist", said an X user.

"the rant from this will be foretold in history books", commented one person, supposedly referring to the titles.

"It's crazy that no one cares about Kanye West's having a whole album leak. This would break the internet in 2016", voiced another.

"They jus envy this man", claimed one fan.

A few others who heard the tracks shared their opinions from a musical aspect.

"Album so sh*t even Drake’s music could clean my ears…", wrote one netizen.

"Every song on here has potential besides jesus", said another.

"The album is f***ing horrible and the Dave Blunts flow that he used on almost every song is also f***ing trash and annoying", commented one more.

Kanye West changed WW3 to Cuck

Despite announcing WW3 last year, Ye took to X on April 21 to inform fans that he is retitling the album to Cuck.

Ye labeled his genre of music as 'cuck' in one of his tweets this year. The father of four wrote:

"My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave."

He added:

"CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude."

The rapper went on to elaborate further, describing his taste that included "s*x", "rock n roll", "drugs", "homophobia", and more. However, Kanye West did not provide a reason for changing his album name from WW3 to Cuck.

An official release date for the album has not yet been announced. Kanye previously revealed he did not contribute to the songwriting for this album, crediting the lyrics to Dave Blunts.

Another music release from the rapper this year was Bully, a visual album, first announced in September 2024 at a Vultures 2 listening party. It was released on March 18, 2025. The monochrome cover art for the album featured his son, Saint West.

Bully featured the single WW3 alongside other tracks, including Heartless, Flashing Lights, Devil In A New Dress, Runaway, No More Parties In LA, Saint Pablo, Ghost Town, and more.

