“Please just love on your favorite artist” — Erica Banks addresses opinions that she sounds like other rappers after GloRilla comparisons

Rapper Erica Banks is now clearing the air about the allegations that she sounds like other female rappers, including the most recent comparisons to GloRilla. Talking about the same, Erica Banks took to X on April 24 and wrote:

“I don’t sound like anyone. I hate when yall say that. If you’ve been listening to my music since 2020, you know I’ve always had my own sound. Please just love on your favorite artist without forcing the thought of me sounding like them or anyone else.”

As per Billboard’s April 25 report, the tweet was posted following several remarks on X that reportedly compared Erica Banks's rapping style to GloRilla's, particularly when the former released a teaser of her new song On His Face. Many fans allegedly drew attention to the reported similarities in the comments section, but Erica has reaffirmed that she is an original artist with her "own sound."

Apart from GloRilla, Erica Banks previously denied her comparison with Megan Thee Stallion

This wasn't the first time Erica Banks was accused of sounding similar to another rapper. As per the same Billboard report, in an interview in May 2024, Banks talked about her reported comparisons with Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans noticed that both artists – Megan during her #MeganMonday series and Banks with her I Think I Love Em – had released freestyles over Gucci Mane's track I Think I Love Her at the time.

Back then, Erica Banks retaliated by quoting Nicki Minaj, responding to a comment on her Instagram that implied Megan was ready to go "freestyle for freestyle." Banks said:

“Everybody can do a freestyle on whatever beat they choose, but it’s a big difference between me and you.”

On the other hand, GloRilla is focusing on her career at the moment, as she will soon be seen as the main act at this year's Summer Jam, which will be held on June 20 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. She will be joining Muni Long and A Boogie.

The rapper, who surprised fans after appearing on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new joint album, I Said I Love You First, also recently explained how the collaboration came to be. Speaking to People Magazine on April 3, Glo discussed the album's appearance and said:

“I like it, and I like how it shocks people. I’m always in for a good surprise. I was excited because I love Selena. So when Benny had hit me up, I was excited about it."

She also appeared in the halftime show at the McDonald's All-American Games, which took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre on Tuesday, April 1. Some of the country's top high school basketball players showcased their talents during the boys' game, while Glo made an appearance on centre court with four dancers and a condensed setlist of songs, including her hits like TGIF.

Glo further told People Magazine that she intended to "go in with a lot of energy" while "doing something high school-kid friendly" for the event.

Additionally, a few days ago, she gave a performance at Coachella 2025. Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Djo, GloRilla, The Go-Go's, Tyla, Lola Young, and others performed throughout Weekend 1 (April 11-13), which began with a powerful performance by the main act, Lady Gaga.

Weekend 2 (April 18-20) also carried on the performances, with Ed Sheeran joining returning artists Lady Gaga, GloRilla, and Lisa. On April 18, for day 1 of Weekend 2, GloRilla gave a performance at the Sahara Tent as part of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. During the same, she performed with Sexyy Red as well.

Meanwhile, fans' reported comparison of Erica Banks with GloRilla hasn't received any comment from the latter as of yet.

