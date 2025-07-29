"Power suits meet pop beats" — Internet reacts to Nancy Pelosi attending Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball with floor tickets

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, was spotted at Lady Gaga's &quot;Mayhem Ball&quot; concert in San Francisco on July 26, 2025. The 85-year-old politician, who reportedly had floor tickets, was seen at the concert at the Chase Center with her husband, Paul Pelosi.The Pop Crave X account shared a video of the politician watching Gaga perform onstage at the concert.News of Nancy Pelosi at Lady Gaga's concert was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:&quot;From Congress to Chromatica. Power suits meet pop beats.&quot;Several netizens seemed thrilled to see Pelosi at Gaga's concert, wondering if she liked the show.&quot;She is so cool &amp; hip,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;The real question: What’s Nancy’s reaction to Gaga’s performance?&quot; another person questioned.&quot;In the front row too?? oh she is a little monster,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;That's like seeing your grandma at a mosh pit, unexpected but you go girlllll,&quot; another user wrote.Others dubbed her appearance at the concert &quot;iconic&quot; and &quot;queen s**t.&quot;&quot;Attending is iconic, but floor seats? Get her an honorary gay card!&quot; one person posted.&quot;That’s queen s**t ngl,&quot; another person added.&quot;Queen tbh,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;Omg we gotta love her,&quot; another user said.Nancy Pelosi said Lady Gaga's show was “the most fun I’ve had in a long time”In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle following the show, Nancy Pelosi spoke about attending Lady Gaga's &quot;Mayhem Ball&quot; tour show in San Francisco, adding that the show was “the most fun I’ve had in a long time.” She also showered praise on the singer, saying:“Lady Gaga is very beautiful, extraordinarily talented and surprisingly humble! It was a fabulous show.”This is not the first time Pelosi has attended a Lady Gaga show. The former Speaker of the House was seen at Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's joint concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in August 2021.The &quot;Mayhem Ball&quot; show that Nancy Pelosi attended was Gaga's last show in San Francisco. The singer kicked off the first of her three-show stint in San Francisco on July 22, which included a tribute to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne after his death was announced earlier that day.During the final song on the setlist, How Bad Do U Want Me?, Gaga walked onto the stage in a leather jacket and an Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt to pay homage to the late rockstar. Her final bow was set to Osbourne's Crazy Train, as Gaga said:“We miss you, Ozzy.”The next San Francisco show was on July 24, with the concluding show on July 26.Where will Lady Gaga perform next?Following her San Francisco stop, Lady Gaga took her tour to Los Angeles, kicking off her four-show run at Kia Forum on July 28. This is her first show in California since her headlining performances at Coachella in April this year. Gaga is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on July 29 and August 1 and 2.She will continue her North American leg with shows in Seattle, New York, Miami, and Toronto, wrapping up in Chicago on September 18. From September 29 to October 22, she will embark on her European leg with stops in England, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.The singer has also planned five shows in Australia in December 2025 and six shows in Japan in January 2026.