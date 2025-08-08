Pusha T parts ways with Kanye West after years of iconic collaborations

Pusha T confirmed that his collaborative days with Kanye West are over in a recent interview with The Guardian published on August 7. The two first linked up sometime in 2010 while Kanye was recording the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, and the Virginia rapper's hip hop duo with his brother, Malice, Clipse, went on hiatus.Push has distanced himself from Kanye years ago, but he confirmed in the interview that there won't be any collaboration happening between Kanye West and him anytime soon. &quot;Yeah, that's in the past. That's definitely in the past,&quot; he said.Pusha T and Malice at the 2025 ESPYs (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Pusha T also answered the question whether he would be able to let it go if one of his rap enemies apologized. He said that while he's not mad at anybody, there's also the fact that he doesn't necessarily want to work with rappers who have dissed him. He also slammed artists using diss tracks as a gimmick, saying that it's not like him. &quot;If I diss someone, it's a very real thing to me. Like I watch rappers use disses as a gimmick and sh*t like that, but that ain't what it is for me,&quot; he stated.This isn't the first time Pusha T has spoken about his fallout with Kanye West. In his GQ interview in June, he recalled how Kanye is a &quot;genius&quot; and how they made &quot;some great sh*t&quot; once upon a time, but he also doesn't consider Kanye a man. In 2022, Push also confirmed that he cut ties with Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music, where he was the president.Pusha T recently reunited with Malice after 16 years with a comeback albumWhile there won't be any Pusha T and Kanye West tracks coming in the foreseeable future, rap duo Clipse is back with an entire album for fans. Push reunited with Malice after a break that lasted 16 years to deliver a comeback album, a follow-up to Til The Casket Drops in 2009. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe long-awaited reunion arrived on July 11 via their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, which Pitchfork rated 6.5 and described: &quot;It's good, it's different, it's complicated.&quot; The 13-track album, with songs like The Birds Don't Sing and Chains &amp; Whips, is produced entirely by Pharrell and features collaborations with John Legend, Tyler The Creator, Pharrell, Nas, and more.In an interview with Billboard on July 1, Pusha T described the sound of Clipse's comeback album as &quot;urgent.&quot; He said that the project &quot;comes from just trying to find a feeling,&quot; and thinking back to the feelings from the past that were very impactful to them musically.Pusha T also confirmed that winning at the Grammys is another goal for releasing Clipse's new album. When asked by Billboard if they are pushing for the Grammys for the project, he said:&quot;A Grammy run is always the goal. We definitely would love to take home the trophy.&quot;The numbers are out for Let God Sort Em Out, and it becomes Clipse's biggest record in two decades. According to Billboard, it sold 118,000 equivalent units during its first week, with the album debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out is out now on music streaming platforms.