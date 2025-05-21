"Really need America to do better" — SZA offers a child a picture or video with her if they threw away their whippets

SZA recently took to social media to voice her outrage at the common usage of whippets among children, claiming that she had recently offered a child to take a picture or video with her if they discarded their whippets.

On May 20, 2025, the Kill Bill singer shared on her Instagram Story her concern about the prevalent use of whippets among kids and teenagers.

“Literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture / video at the in n out drive through. Sad but if I can stop this sh*t for even a second imma try. Once again these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man," she said.

SZA's Instagram Story about whippets (Image via Instagram/@sza)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, whippet (also called whippits or whip-its) is another name for nitrous oxide or laughing gas. Nitrous oxide is often used by medical practitioners as a relaxant during medical procedures.

However, whippets have flooded the market in the form of Galaxy Gas canisters, which are usually "pressurized containers of nitrous oxide," and are often marketed towards teens as a popular inhalant party drug.

This is not the first time the singer has spoken out about the negative ramifications of whippets. In September 2024, she claimed whippets were being "mass marketed to black children."

"Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children," she said.

In a follow-up post, she claimed that Galaxy Gas' "childlike design" was done to "entice the kids on purpose," saying:

"Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky like .. stars and bright colors? you tryna entice the kids on purpose ?"

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's Luther holds the No. 1 spot for 13th consecutive week

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's hit song Luther, from the latter's 2024 album GNX, retains its No. 1 spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the 13th consecutive week. According to Billboard, Luther is one of the 15 songs to achieve this feat.

The song, named after R&B singer Luther Vandross, is currently Lamar's 6th No. 1 song and SZA's third No. 1 track on Billboard Hot 100. This is not the only record that both artists have achieved this week.

As per Touring Data, Lamar and SZA's co-headlining Grand National Tour earned $14.8 million during the May 17 show in Seattle, making Lamar the first rapper to "gross over $14 million from a single concert." The Compton rapper broke his own record with this feat, previously held by his $11.822 million-grossing show at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

Both SZA and Lamar have had a fruitful year after they teamed up for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, performing All the Stars and Luther. During the press conference ahead of the performance, Lamar praised the singer on her evolving career, saying:

“Everything has been moving fast with production and rehearsals, so we’ve spoken, but we haven’t really settled into the moment. For me, watching her career evolve has been incredible... I finally understand how some people must’ve seen me coming up. She’s always had it. She’s always been great. I’m just honored to stand next to her talent.”

In other news, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will take their record-breaking tour on a three-night run at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 21, 23 and 24.

