"Right now would be a good time for a good Nostalgia Tour" — DJ Akademiks thinks Drake should go on a stadium tour with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

On March 6, 2025, DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch livestream and suggested that this would be the best time for Drake to schedule a tour. He further proposed that Drizzy could collaborate with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for a "nostalgia tour," referencing their 2009 tour, America's Most Wanted Tour.

"Like, right now would be a good time for a good Nostalgia Tour," DJ said.

The podcaster did not mention why he believed that this seemed the right time for the Canadian rapper to tour. DJ Akademiks' statements came after Drake dropped a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14, 2025.

DJ Akademiks suggests Drake's reunion tour with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

During his Twitch livestream, DJ Akademiks suggested that Canadian rapper Drake should collaborate with Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj and Louisiana-born artist Lil Wayne for a stadium tour.

Akademiks stated that if these three artists did a tour, it would be a "sold out" tour.

"Let me ask you all a question, if we would see about all these fake friends that Drake had — wouldn't it be the best time for Drake to have a tour, which I think could be a stadium tour. Drake, Nicki, Wayne, wow — Drake, Nicki, Wayne stadium tour — is that not sold out everywhere. Drake, Nicki, Wayne," DJ said.

Further elaborating on his idea, DJ Akademiks expressed that such an event would be "crazy" if it were to happen. Additionally, he implied that Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne hold a familial bond with Drake, emphasizing his desire to see them reunite on tour.

"I still think we need that tour — Drake, Nicki, Wayne. That would be crazy... Sometimes you got fake friends, then you usually get closer to your family. I don't know, I feel like I wanna see Drake, Nicki, and Wayne together," DJ added.

Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne previously toured together in 2009 for Wayne's America's Most Wanted Tour, which ran from July 27 to September 6, 2009. Organized under Young Money Entertainment, the tour featured Lil Wayne as the headliner. Drake, Nicki Minaj, and other artists, including Soulja Boy and Young Jeezy, were the supporting artists.

The tour, conducted in multiple cities in the US and Canada, happened to be a major break for the Canadian rapper and Minaj. At that time, Drizzy had released his So Far Gone mixtape, and Nicki Minaj was building momentum with her early mixtapes.

Meanwhile, Drake's latest collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, in collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, was released under OVO, Santa Anna, and Republic Records. The album, which has a runtime of 73 minutes and 30 seconds, features guest appearances from Pim, Yebba, and Chino Pacas.

The album has 21 tracks—PIMMIE'S DILEMMA, SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN, CRYING IN CHANEL, DIE TRYING, SMALL TOWN FAME, CN TOWER, MOTH BALLS, RAINING IN HOUSTON, SOMEBODY LOVES ME, MEET YOUR PADRE, WHEN HE'S GONE, DEEPER, BRIAN STEEL, GIMME A HUG, NOKIA, SOMETHING ABOUT YOU, LASERS, CELIBACY, GLORIOUS, OMW, and GREEDY.

As of now, Drake, Nicki Minaj, nor Lil Wayne has responded to DJ Akademiks' suggestion.

